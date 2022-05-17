Tucker Carlson Says Race Politics Is ‘A Sin,’ Ignores Racial Conspiracy Theories He's Pushed

Nick Visser
·3 min read

Tucker Carlson condemned the 18-year-old suspect accused of shooting 13 people at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store this weekend. But the Fox News host failed to take accountability for the white supremacist “great replacement” theory he’s peddled on prime time for years, instead lambasting Democrats and the media for attacking free speech.

Carlson opened his program Monday by addressing the spate of mass shootings across America in recent days, including the Buffalo attack and a shooting at a church in California that left one dead and five others injured. In Buffalo, Payton Gendron is accused of targeting a store in a predominantly Black neighborhood. He is believed to have posted a 180-page screed full of racist, white supremacist tropes that referenced extreme versions of replacement theory, a baseless claim that Democrats are plotting to “replace” white Americans with people of color through immigration and other policies.

Almost all of the victims in the shooting, which killed 10 people, were Black.

“The document is not recognizably left-wing or right-wing,” Carlson said Monday. “It’s not really political at all. The document is crazy. It’s the product of a diseased and unorganized mind. … It’s definitely racist, bitterly so … but what he wrote does not add up to a manifesto. It is not a blueprint for a new political movement.”

Several mass shootings in recent years have been linked to the conspiracy theory, including an attack at a synagogue in 2018, a shooting that killed 23 at a Walmart in 2019 and a rampage in Christchurch, New Zealand, that year that left 51 dead.

Carlson has faced fierce scrutiny in recent days over his own support of the replacement theory, which has grown from a fringe conspiracy theory and is now embraced by far-right commentators and even Republican politicians. A New York Times investigation found Carlson had promoted the idea in more than 400 episodes of his show since he joined Fox News’ prime-time lineup in 2016.

The Fox News host said, however, that Democrats had used the Buffalo attack to craft “a coordinated campaign to blame those murders on their political opponents.” He did not mention replacement theory or his regular assertions that President Joe Biden was supportive of immigration to “dilute the political power of the people.”

Instead, Carlson said Democrats who spent the hours after the Buffalo shooting condemning hate speech were using the attack as a “pretext” to roll back the protections of the First Amendment.

“What is hate speech? Well, it’s speech that our leaders hate,” Carlson said. “So because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express your political views out loud. That’s what they’re telling you.”

“Race politics always makes us hate each other,” he continued. “Race politics is a sin. Race politics always leads to violence and death. There is only one answer to rising racial tension, and that is to de-escalate. Treat people as human beings created by God rather than faceless members of interest groups… all people have equal moral value, no matter what they look like. All lives matter, period.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US Senate Advances $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Bill

    Watch as the U.S. Senate voted on Monday to advance the $40 billion Ukraine aid bill, pushing it toward President Joe Biden's desk by week's end to become law.

  • 5-term Idaho attorney general in tough GOP primary battle

    Idaho’s five-term Republican attorney general has handled his duties in the deeply conservative state for 20 years with a strategy he describes as calling legal “balls and strikes.” Lawrence Wasden, a former prosecutor backed by establishment Republicans, is likely in the toughest primary race of his career against former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador and Art Macomber, a political newcomer who has never held public office. The attorney general post could be a stepping stone for another gubernatorial run in 2026.

  • John Legend Calls Out Tucker Carlson for “Poisoning Minds” with Great Replacement Theory

    Following the Buffalo shooting in which a white teenager attacked a predominately Black grocery store. John Legend Calls Out Tucker Carlson for “Poisoning Minds” with Great Replacement Theory Carys Anderson

  • Trump news – live: Ex-president makes last ditch effort to save Madison Cawthorn

    Follow The Independent for updates

  • Indians blame corruption, poor infra for power cuts amid heatwaves

    Most Indian households believe that chronic corruption, apart from the debilitating coal shortage, is the reason for the country’s power woes. “A dire situation for people and one that highlights the urgent need for reforming governance in state and local power departments and companies associated with the same,” the LocalCircles survey report said. As temperature rises—it has already hit 50 degrees celsius in several parts of the country—electricity outages have affected more than half of the 28 Indian states.

  • Singer Bobby Brown discusses new documentary and series

    Singer Bobby Brown discusses the new A&E documentary “Biography: Bobby Brown” and series “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step”

  • The Supreme Court Makes Ted Cruz A Half-Million Dollars Richer

    With the latest SCOTUS decision to further deregulate campaign finance, the Texas senator will be able pay himself back with fresh donor money.

  • Ben Bernanke Says He Doesn't See Value in Bitcoin

    The former Fed chair also faulted current monetary policymakers for acting too slow to curb inflation.

  • Senate advances $40 billion Ukraine aid package

    The Senate on Monday overwhelmingly advanced a $40 billion Ukraine aid package that easily passed the House last week but had stalled in the upper chamber because of an objection from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Senators voted 81 to 11 to end debate on a motion to proceed to the legislation, setting up a final…

  • Tucker Carlson Faces Backlash Over ‘Replacement Theory’ Rhetoric After Buffalo Mass Shooting

    Suspected Buffalo shooter cited the racist conspiracy theory in a manifesto posted online

  • Six Flags eliminates unlimited food plan after TikTok trend

    Six Flags announced it was ending its unlimited food plan after TikTok personalities bragged about exploiting it to eat every meal there.

  • Albert Pujols Pitches For The First Time And Hopefully The Last

    The St. Louis Cardinals slugger called the rocky relief outing "a dream come true."

  • Bikini-clad female oil wrestlers return to North Texas month after marijuana arrests

    Some of the performers said the arrest and mugshots circulating online may have been good publicity for the group.

  • Suspect in Buffalo supermarket massacre visited city in March, police say

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) -The 18-year-old man accused of the deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, visited the city in March and the day before the rampage, police said on Monday, as public figures decried the suspect's racist ideology and the spread of white supremacy. The FBI said Payton Gendron, 18, who is white, committed an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" when he opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle on Saturday at the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly African-American neighborhood of Buffalo. Ten of the victims - nine shoppers and a retired police officer working as a store security guard who exchanged gunfire with the assailant - were killed in the rampage, part of which the gunman live-streamed on a social media platform.

  • After delay, U.S. Senate edges toward passing $40 billion Ukraine war aid

    The U.S. Senate voted on Monday to advance $40 billion more aid for Ukraine in its war against Russia, setting the stage for a vote on the bill possibly later this week, after the military and humanitarian assistance was delayed due to opposition from one Republican senator. The tally was 81 to 11 on the first of a potential three procedural votes paving the way for final Senate passage of the funding, requested by President Joe Biden's administration to keep aid flowing and boost the government in Kyiv nearly three months after the start of the Russian invasion. The House of Representatives approved the aid on May 10.

  • Russia says wounded Ukrainian soldiers will be evacuated from Azovstal to Russian-occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Monday, 16 May 2022, 16:29 The Russian Ministry of Defence says that an agreement has been reached regarding the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from the besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol to the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

  • Abortion in the Founders' era: Violent, chaotic and unregulated

    Justice Samuel Alito Jr. calls himself an originalist, someone who thinks the Constitution should be interpreted only by how it would have been understood by the Founders when they wrote it. So it's no surprise that his draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade is full of history. At least seven times, Alito cited Sir Matthew Hale, a 17th-century jurist who didn't think marital rape was possible because wives were the property of their husbands, and who sentenced at least two women to die for witchc

  • Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney joins Doctor Who as… the new Rose Tyler?

    Just when we though we had a grasp on what old/new showrunner Russell T. Davies was planning with his return to Doctor Who—a new Doctor, some returning favorites potentially opening the door for more returning favorites—he’s gone ahead and thrown a sonic screwdriver into the machinery. As reported by Variety, Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney (she plays Elle Argent on the Netflix series) has joined Doctor Who as… Rose Tyler, a character who is already played by Billie Piper, or at least was the last

  • 10 killed in racially motivated shooting in Buffalo

    STORY: An 18-year-old white male has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism."Authorities say at least 10 people have been reported dead from the shooting, which took place in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the suspect was armed with an assault-style rifle and body armor when he opened fire in the parking lot, while livestreaming the attack on Twitch:1:50 "He worked his way back to the front of the store. Buffalo police immediately responded and engaged the suspect in the vestibule of the store and at that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck. Buffalo Police personnel and two patrol officers talked the suspect into dropping the gun. He dropped the gun, took off some of his tactical gear and surrendered at that point."Officials said eleven of the 13 people struck by gunfire were Black, and that the attack would be investigated both as a hate crime and an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" under federal law.Twitch said in a statement that it removed the livestream of the attack less than two minutes after it started and was working to ensure no other accounts reposted the content.Speaking at the suspect's arraignment on Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said such livestreams were responsible for a "feeding frenzy" of violent extremist ideology. She also pledged to introduce previously planned gun control legislation on Tuesday to address "loopholes" in state laws."To see the sense of security shattered by an individual, a White Supremacist who has engaged in an act of terrorism and will be prosecuted as such... It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there is such evil that lurks out there."Documents attributed to the suspect have been circulating online, including a to-do list for the attack, as well as a 180-page manifesto alleging that minorities are replacing white people worldwide.A district attorney spokesperson declined to comment on the documents while the FBI could not immediately be reached for comment.If convicted, the suspect faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.

  • Christopher Steele, the spy behind the discredited 'pee tape' Trump dossier, says sources tell him Putin is seriously ill

    Christopher Steele said his sources told him Putin is badly ill, which could be affecting his decision-making in Ukraine, Sky News reported.