Tucker Carlson slams 'demented' Lori Lightfoot after another bloody weekend in Chicago

Fox News host Tucker Carlson took aim at Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, calling the mayor “demented” for the way she treats her staff.

“Thanks to an open record request from the Chicago Tribune, we’ve got some of Lori Lightfoot’s emails. Turns out she’s every bit the person you thought she was,” Carlson said during a segment of Tucker Carlson Tonight Wednesday. “In January, for example, Lightfoot told her staff: ‘I need office time every day!’ exclamation point. She wrote that very same line 16 times in a row: ‘I need office time every day!’ ‘I need office time every day!’ ‘I need office time every day!’ And so on. Thirteen more times. Demented.”

“And then, for clarity: ‘Not just once a week or some days, every day!’ And then, Lightfoot wrote that exact same line 10 more times in a row,” Carlson continued.

Carlson’s remarks were part of a segment on gun violence in the city of Chicago, a problem which he accused Lightfoot of doing little to solve.

“Lightfoot banned the police from chasing criminals, even in the case of some very serious offensives. Her DA refuses to prosecute many crimes,” Carlson said. “The results? Nearly 200 more people have been murdered this year than last. Many more dead people, hundreds. Yesterday, there was yet another mass killing in Chicago.”

Carlson pointed out that it was the “third mass shooting” the city has seen in just over a week, something he said was “a far greater human tragedy than anything that happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.”

“Lori Lightfoot did this. But she accepts no responsibility for doing it. Instead, she blames firearms and demands more money from the federal government,” Carlson said before rolling a clip of Lightfoot demanding the federal government take action.

“Cities individually cannot tackle this problem on its own. We just cannot. In Chicago, we've done absolutely everything possible and we need help from the federal government because this is a national problem,” Lightfoot said in the clip.

“Lori Lightfoot has no idea what she’s talking about, and in fact ... she’s not very interested,” Carlson responded. “As long as her own security detail shows up on time, Lightfoot doesn’t think a lot about crime.”

The Fox News host argued that Lightfoot was too busy trying to implement “radical social change” to care about the gun violence plaguing Chicago, pointing to her display of the "Pan African" flag on Flag Day, which is supposed to be a day celebrating the American flag.

“This is the kind of thing Lori Lightfoot spends her time doing — that and berating her staff,” Carlson said.

