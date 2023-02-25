Tucker Carlson Slams Zelenskyy With The Same Word He Used For Trump

Tucker Carlson’s description of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy included one word – “destroyer” – that he privately used to describe former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6 riot.

Carlson, whose private exchanges about election lie spreaders have recently been made public, appeared upset over Zelenskyy’s public image on Friday and claimed that he has done his best to “get your sons to Ukraine to die on behalf his country.”

“He’s not a hero – he’s an anti-hero, he’s a destroyer,” Carlson said.

Tucker: Zelenskyy is not a hero. He’s an anti-hero. He’s a destroyer pic.twitter.com/1qR59xrHdD — Acyn (@Acyn) February 25, 2023

The word “destroyer,” however, was also used by Carlson in a text to producer Alex Pfeiffer after the deadly Capitol attack took place in 2021, progressive PAC MeidasTouch noted.

The Fox News host described Trump as “a demonic force, a destroyer,” before adding, “but he’s not going to destroy us.”

Now where have I heard Tucker use that term before… pic.twitter.com/zXVE5k43A3 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) February 25, 2023

The text message comes from a 192-page filing regarding Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News where network stars privately grilled figures who promoted voter fraud fibs about the 2020 election while spreading falsehoods themselves on the air.

The network, in a statement to The New York Times, claimed Dominion had “mischaracterized the record, cherry-picked quotes stripped of key context and spilled considerable ink on facts that are irrelevant under black-letter principles of defamation law.”

Related...