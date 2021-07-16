Tucker Carlson still won't say if he is vaccinated against COVID-19, calls it a 'supervulgar personal' question

Tucker Carlson Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has the highest-rated show on cable, a devoted following on the right, and "may be the most powerful conservative in America," Charlotte Alter reports at Time. But he won't say if he has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

When Alter asked him about his vaccination status at the end of a "meandering phone conversation" in June, she writes in a Carlson profile published Thursday, he replied: "Because I'm a polite person, I'm not going to ask you any supervulgar personal questions like that." Alter told Carlson he was welcome to ask her whatever he wanted, she adds, and "he broke into a cackle, like a hyena let loose in Brooks Brothers. 'I mean, are you serious? What's your favorite sexual position and when did you last engage in it?'"

"For someone who talks a lot about the right to ask questions, Carlson never did give me a straight answer," Alter writes. "Carlson has mastered the Trumpian mathematics of outrage — the more outlandish his rhetoric, the more vehement the backlash, the more formidable he becomes" — but "instead of Trumpian boasting, Carlson insists he's just asking questions." And this eagerness to ask impolitic questions "has made him the top general in the war against Americans' sense of shared reality," she adds. This matters with vaccinations and COVID-19 behaviors more generally because "studies have suggested that Carlson has the ability to alter viewers' behavior" more than anybody else at Fox News, for better or worse. Read more about Carlson's influence and the wiles of "Tuckerism" at Time.

You may also like

Why many of the calls to reveal the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt have a 'racial tinge'

Melania Trump reportedly tried 4 times to block an election night party at the White House

Congressional Black Caucus chair Joyce Beatty among those arrested during Capitol voting rights protest