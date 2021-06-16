Tucker Carlson suggests undercover FBI agents may have orchestrated Capitol riot

Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested that undercover FBI agents helped orchestrate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“But strangely, some people who participated in the riot haven't been charged. Look at the documents. The government calls these people ‘unindicted co-conspirators.’ What does that mean? It means that in potentially every case, they're FBI operatives,” Carlson said during a Tuesday segment of Tucker Carlson Tonight. “For example, one of those ‘unindicted co-conspirators’ is someone the government identifies only as ‘Person Two.’ According to those documents, Person Two stayed in the same hotel room as an ‘insurrectionist’ named Thomas Caldwell, who's alleged to be a member of the group called the Oath Keepers. Person Two also ‘stormed the barricades’ at the Capitol on Jan. 6, alongside Thomas Caldwell.”

Carlson then said that 65-year-old Caldwell was “led to believe” there would be a “quick reaction force” ready to help at the Capitol. The quick reaction force was to be led by a person law enforcement only identified as “Person Three,” who also had a hotel room in the area and an accomplice.

“But wait. Here’s the interesting thing. Person Two and Person Three were organizers of the riot. The government knows who they are, but the government has not charged them. Why is that? You know why,” Carlson said. “They were almost certainly working for the FBI. So FBI operatives were organizing the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to government documents. And those two are not alone.”

FBI DIRECTOR WRAY SAYS CAPITOL RIOT CANNOT COMPARE TO 'HORROR' OF 9/11

Carlson then cites a report from Revolver News, which said there were "upwards of 20 unindicted co-conspirators in the Oath Keeper indictments, all playing various roles in the conspiracy, who have not been charged for virtually the exact same activities — and in some cases much, much more severe activities — as those named alongside them in indictments."

Story continues

“Huh? So it turns out this white supremacist insurrection was, again, by the government’s own admission in these documents, organized, at least in part, by government agents,” Carlson said. “Are you shocked? You shouldn't be. In March, the FBI director admitted the bureau is infiltrating as many dissident groups as it possibly could.”

The Fox News host then argued that there is a “huge difference between using an informant to find out what a group you find threatening might do and paying people to organize a violent action, which is what happened apparently, according to government documents, on Jan. 6.”

He also pointed to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, arguing that the plot was mostly orchestrated by undercover FBI agents.

“In the FBI's telling, a whole team of insurrectionists was going to drive a van up to Gretchen Whitmer's vacation house and throw her in the back and drive away,” Carlson said. “The mastermind, the bureau said, was a man called Adam Fox. Who was Adam Fox? He turned out to be a homeless guy who was living in the basement of a vacuum repair shop.”

“The whole story was a farce — insulting really. But if you read the government's charging documents carefully, and you should, you'll see that it gets even more ridiculous. It turns out that one of the five people in the planned ‘Gretchen Whitmer kidnap van’ was an FBI agent — in the van. Another was an FBI informant. The feds admit that an informant or undercover agent was ‘usually present’ in the group’s meetings,” Carlson continued. “In other words, nearly half the gang of kidnappers were working for the FBI. Remember the guy who suggested using a bomb to blow up a bridge as part of the plot? That got a lot of coverage. That guy was an undercover FBI agent.”

Carlson concluded by arguing that the FBI agents present on Jan. 6 should be arrested and that the officer responsible for fatally shooting Ashli Babbitt should be identified.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Why not round up the FBI operatives who were rioting on Jan. 6?” Carlson questioned. “Why not identify the guy who killed Ashli Babbitt? This is crazy, and we should resist it.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Tucker Carlson, U.S. Capitol Building, FBI, Gretchen Whitmer

Original Author: Michael Lee

Original Location: Tucker Carlson suggests undercover FBI agents may have orchestrated Capitol riot