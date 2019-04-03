Tucker Carlson: Talk show host threatens to 'duff this clowncake so hard his bowtie would spin around', after Fox News presenter's AOC insults

A talk show host has threatened to “duff [Tucker Carlson] so hard his bowtie would spin around like Daffy Duck's beak” after the Fox News presenter insulted congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes.

Joel Martinez, known professionally as The Kid Mero, hit back at Mr Carlson following a segment mocking a town hall event on Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal policy hosted by Mr Hayes.

Mr Carlson called the New York congresswoman a “moron” on his talk show and said Mr Hayes was “what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power”.

In response, Mr Martinez lambasted the Fox News host, threatening to beat him up if Mr Carlson challenged him and saying Mr Hayes would give him an “openhand face smack” in a “no gloves no rules” fight.

He also described Mr Carlson as “a scrubbed potato with a wig on” and said MSNBC host Rachel Maddow would beat him in a fight.

Mr Martinez is the co-host of the late-night talk show Desus & Mero on Showtime with comedian Desus Nice.

The show has previously featured interviews with Mr Hayes and Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who are both from New York.

Mr Carlson took offence at a recent episode of All In with Chris Hayes in which Ms Ocasio-Cortez spoke at length about proposals to limit the effects of climate change.

The congresswoman's Green New Deal is a policy proposal which outlines radical changes that would need to be made to transition the US to an economy which uses 100% renewable, zero-emission energy sources.

The Fox News host tore into Mr Hayes for hosting the programme.

He said: “Chris Hayes is what every man would be if feminists ever achieved absolute power in this country: apologetic, bespectacled and deeply deeply concerned about global warming and the patriarchal systems that cause it.”

"He looks like Ellen," Mr Carlson added, referring to comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

He then went on to attack Ms Ocasio-Cortez for saying that America should aim to be “a moral society”.

"'Wait a second,' you may be wondering, 'How does a member of Congress who hasn't yet turned 30, someone who's never even raised children, get the right to lecture me about morality?'" he said.

"So it's official: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a moron and nasty and more self-righteous than any televangelist who ever preached a sermon on cable access,” he added.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez responded to Mr Carlson’s attack by tweeting “You mad bro?” with a link to an article about his insults.

The Fox News presenter has been a long-standing critic of the first-term congresswoman and previously called her “dumb and totally ignorant of everything” on his show.