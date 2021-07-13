Tucker Carlson teases 'new evidence' of voter fraud in Georgia's Fulton County

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he will examine "new evidence" of voter fraud in Fulton County, Georgia, on his show Wednesday.

He told his audience Monday he has not done "many segments" on voter fraud since January, which included the U.S. Capitol riot and President Joe Biden's inauguration, noting how there have been multiple unfounded claims. But Carlson also said there is good reason to explore some of the allegations more than eight months after the November election.

"There are some very irresponsible claims going around that in the end couldn't be proven because they weren't true, but there are also some claims that may be true, and it's worth knowing," he said. "If you care about democracy, you can't tolerate fraud, so was there voter fraud in November? Well again, on Wednesday, we are going to take a very close look at that, including some new evidence from Fulton County, Georgia."

The election may be long over, but former President Donald Trump and his allies still insist the contest was stolen despite assurances by federal, state, and local officials there was no evidence of widespread fraud in 2020. What Carlson says on his show will likely make waves, as he attracts an average audience of more than 3 million viewers each day and prompts several media commentary pieces. Most recently, he ignited an entire news cycle with his National Security Agency spying allegations.

A report written by an independent election observer monitoring the November election in Fulton County, which includes much of Atlanta, found the county's election was sloppily handled but did not uncover any fraud.

Biden won Georgia by roughly 12,000 votes, a tally affirmed in multiple recounts and certified by the state. Judges across the country turned away legal challenges to the results by Trump and his allies.

