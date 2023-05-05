Tucker Carlson told a Fox News makeup artist she's a 'good sport' for answering his questions about what women do in the bathroom

A screenshot from the video of Tucker Carlson asking his makeup artist what women do in the bathroom. Media Matters

Tucker Carlson once asked a Fox News makeup artist if women have "pillow fights" in the bathroom.

He also asks if women powder their noses, adding "I like the sound of that."

Carlson told the woman she was a "good sport" for answering his questions in the leaked video.

Tucker Carlson told a Fox News makeup artist she's a "good sport" for answering his bizarre questions about what women do in the bathroom.

A newly leaked video published by Media Matters shows the former Fox News host asking a makeup artist, "I'm not speaking of you, but more in general with ladies, when they go to the ladies' room and 'powder their noses,' is there actually nose-powdering going on?"

She replies, "Sometimes," and Carlson responds, "Ooooh, I like that sound of that."

Carlson is silent for a second, and then asks her, "Do pillow fights ever break out?"

"Not in the bathroom," she says, laughing.

"OK. Not in the bathroom," he replies. "That'd be more a dorm activity."

At the end of the encounter, Carlson tells her, "You are such a good sport. Such a good person. Thank you," adding "I mean it with great affection."

The strange exchange is the latest in Media Matters' series of stories revealing leaked on-set comments from Carlson.

He was also recorded describing a woman as "yummy" and telling Fox Nation host Piers Morgan before an interview, "If we're going to talk about sex, I'd love to hit some of the fine points of technique," Media Matters reported.

Carlson was ousted from Fox News last week. A leaked text later revealed Carlson mused that he wanted to see a 'mob' of white men beat an 'Antifa' protestor to death.

