Tucker Carlson told his producer Trump is 'the undisputed world champion' of destroying things and could ruin Fox News if it didn't back his election lies

484
Sonam Sheth,Jacob Shamsian
·3 min read
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel &amp; Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.
Tucker Carlson speaks during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.Jason Koerner/Getty Images

  • Tucker Carlson called Trump the "undisputed world champion" of destroying things, per a new court filing.

  • Carlson texted his producer after the 2020 election that Trump could "easily destroy" Fox News if "we play it wrong."

  • Carlson's text came after Fox News ignited Trump's fury by being the first to call Arizona for Biden.

Two days after Election Day 2020, Fox News host Tucker Carlson texted his producer warning that Fox New's decision to call the state of Arizona for Joe Biden on election night could spell doom for the network.

That's according to a newly released court filing Thursday. The document, a 200-page motion for summary judgment in Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News, featured multiple deposition excerpts and texts from top Fox News figures including Carlson, Sean Hannity, Rupert Murdoch, and others.

Fox was the first cable news network to project Biden's victory in Arizona, prompting a slew of angry phone calls and texts from people in Trump's camp.

"We worked really hard to build what we have," Carlson texted his producer, Alex Pfeiffer, on November 5, 2020, according to the filing. "Those fuckers are destroying our credibility. It enrages me."

Carlson added that he had spoken with fellow primetime commentators Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity minutes earlier and that they were "highly upset."

"At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," he wrote, according to the filing.

Pfeiffer replied that "many on 'our side' are being reckless demagogues right now."

"Of course they are," Carlson wrote. "We're not going to follow them." He went on to say that Trump was good at "destroying things. He's the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong."

At another point the same day, Carlson texted that "we've got to be incredibly careful right now. We could get hurt." It's unclear who the recipient of the message was.

Dominion became a focal point for Trumpworld's election-related conspiracy theories shortly after Election Day 2020. "By November 11, Sean Hannity recognized the critical role the Dominion fraud narrative would play in winning back viewers," Thursday's filing said.

"In one week and one debate they destroyed a brand that took 25 years to build and the damage is incalculable," Hannity told Carlson and Ingraham on November 12, a week after the Arizona call.

"It's vandalism," Carlson replied, according to the filing.

One of Ingraham's producers, Tommy Firth, struck a more blunt tone.

"This dominion shit is going to give me a fucking aneurysm — as many times as I've told Laura it's bs, she sees shit posters and trump tweeting about it," Firth wrote to a Ron Mitchell, a Fox executive overseeing Ingraham's show, according to a partially redacted text featured in the filing.

"This is the Bill Gates/microchip angle to voter fraud," Mitchell replied. Later that day, he circled back with Firth, writing, "How's it going [with] the kooks?"

Responding to the document, a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement: "There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan."

Dominion sued Fox News for defamation in March 2021, alleging that the network pushed conspiracy theories about the company in an effort to win back dissatisfied viewers following Trump's loss in the election.

"This was a conscious, knowing business decision to endorse and repeat and broadcast these lies in order to keep its viewership," Justin Nelson, an attorney with Susman Godfrey, told The Associated Press at the time.

"Fox took a small flame and turned it into a forest fire," Dominion's lawsuit said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

