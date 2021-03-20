'Tucker Carlson Tonight' guest arrested days after appearing on the show
Tucker Carlson provides update on bistro owner arrested for resisting COVID-19 orders
During “New Rules” at the end of Friday’s “Real Time,” Bill Maher took a brief break from the segment’s usual rants to slip in a pretty hilarious insult against Fox News Host Tucker Carlson — by pretty much just accurately summing up Carlson’s whole schtick. The joke was that one of the “New Rules” topics was a matter of absolutely pointless trivia, but Maher acted as though it was an issue of epic importance. Here’s how it went down. “New rule: Stop using the phrase plain vanilla. Vanilla is a flavor just like any other, it comes from the vanilla bean,” Maher said, while a caption called “Critical Taste Theory” appeared onscreen. “You know what other flavor comes from a bean? Chocolate. But you don’t hear the mainstream media using the term plain chocolate — but plain vanilla that’s somehow okay, but what is isn’t okay?” Then Maher ended the gag by suddenly saying “I’m Tucker Carlson Good night,” as a photo of Carlson appeared on screen. Also Read: 'Daily Show' Introduces New Streaming Service Tucker+, Featuring Tucker Carlson's Reactions to Everything (Video) Of course, the whole thing was a parody of how Carlson tends to talk about race — vaguely and broadly, but in terms that critics, even within Fox News, argue convey racist sentiments, for example how he has continually spread falsehoods about the murder of George Floyd. Critics also note that Carlson has had multiple employees with ties to white nationalists, including the former head writer on his Fox News show, and several people at his old website, The Daily Caller. And John Oliver noted on a recent episode of “Last Week Tonight” that Carlson frequently says things that echo white supremacist talking points. Carlson has consistently denied he is racist. In any case, the hinge of Maher’s joke is that “Critical Taste Theory” is an obvious pun on the racial justice concept known as “Critical Race Theory,” something Carlson has frequently complained about. You can probably figure out what the vanilla/chocolate part of the joke referred to for yourself. Read original story Bill Maher Delightfully Mocks Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Rants About Race At TheWrap
Since former President Trump lost the 2020 elections and tried to fraudulently overturn its results, I have been skeptical that he will be able to make a political comeback in 2024. I’m even more skeptical now, after hearing the predictions of the man many refer to as “Washington’s oracle.”
After spending much of 2020 taping his weekly HBO show from his home due to the coronavirus, Bill Maher returned to his L.A.-based studio last September — though with a limited studio audience and live guests who were kept at least six feet apart from one another. That same set-up continues for the 19th season of “Real Time,” which returned in mid-January and saw Maher hilariously booting Donald Trump from the White House. In a recent episode, the comedian even introduced viewers to a new segment that gives an inside look into the Republican party’s newly elected senators (more on that below). There is a new episode of “Real Time” this week on March 19. Maher returns at 10 p.m. and will speak with guests including Reason editor Nick Gillespie, former Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and David Shor of the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Also Read: Bill Maher: It Makes Perfect Sense That Christians Are Into QAnon (Video) In one of his first “New Rules” segments of 2021 on Jan. 21, Maher introduced a new class of Republican senators after sending off Trump, former VP Mike Pence and other members of Trump’s cabinet who left to make way for the Biden administration. And just in case you thought Maher has softened his opinion of Republicans now that Trump has left the White House, the segment was pointedly called “Hello, Douchebags.” “Republican restock douchebags with the efficiency of an Amazon warehouse,” Maher joked as he started the bit. “They churn out new crazy like the Hallmark Channel makes Christmas movies. So I thought it might be prudent moving forward if we took a moment at the beginning of the year to get to know the up-and-comers — the douchebags to keep an eye on. The new, fresh-faced, hate-for-profit, truth-bending opportunists that you’ll be cursing out for years to come.” In that spirit, Maher noted that Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who expressed support for the seditious Capitol riot Trump instigated on Jan. 6, is “the far-right JFK with a little dash of KKK.” Maher also joked, “Washington insider says he’s among 2021’s most punchable faces.” Also Read: Bill Maher Could Barely Believe Marjorie Taylor Greene's Insane 'Jewish Space Lasers' Thing Is Real Other targets on Maher’s list included Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Lauren Boebert. He also ripped into Sen. Marjorie Taylor Green, calling her “the congresswoman who makes most people say, ‘How is she not a teacher from Florida who f—s her students?’ I don’t know, but holy s–t, is this lady crazy? She does not listen to lobbyists and special interests. No, she listens to microwaves.” Maher continued to book high-profile political guests in 2020, and recent episodes of “Real Time” have featured Al Franken, Adam Schiff, Bernie Sanders, Al Gore and Bill de Blasio. As is customary for Maher on “Real Time,” he doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to commentating on and satirizing policy decisions — in his last show of 2020, Maher ripped into both President Trump and Rudy Giuliani and their bungled attempts to convince the public that the 2020 election was somehow falsified or inaccurate. Maher joked that when a judge says “order in the court,” Giuliani typically responds with, “a Tanqueray and tonic!” Read original story Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week? At TheWrap
Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb commented on the heated mask debate between Chief Medical Advisor to the President Dr. Anthony Fauci and Republican Sen. Rand Paul, noting "both made valid points." What Paul Argues: During a U.S. Senate hearing on Thursday, Paul accused Fauci of parading "around in two masks for show." The Republican Senator from Kentucky argued multiple scientific studies conclude the odds of someone who is fully vaccinated or has fully recovered from a COVID-19 infection catching the virus again is "virtually" zero. Fauci himself is fully vaccinated. "There's virtually 0% chance you're going to get it and you're telling people that have had the vaccine who have immunity — you're defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated," CNBC quoted Paul as saying. Paul further notes that continued mask mandates even after vaccination are contributing to vaccine skepticism. "You want people to get the vaccine? Give them a reward, instead of telling them that the nanny state's going to be there for three more years and you've got to wear a mask forever. People don't want to hear it, and there's no science behind it," he said. Related Link: Ex-FDA Commissioner Gottlieb On COVID-19: 'Things Will Be Normal In The Spring And Summer' Fauci's Argument: Fauci said that masks are required because of the emergence of new variants that are known to evade some of the vaccines, particularly the one manufactured by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). "In the South African study conducted by [Johnson & Johnson], they found that people who were infected with wild type and were exposed to the variant in South Africa, the 351, it was as if they had never been infected before, they had no protection," Fauci said. The CDC said in revised guidelines in March that fully vaccinated individuals can safely meet with others indoors without masks or social distancing. The guidelines also note that fully vaccinated individuals (with few exceptions) who are potentially exposed to the virus do not need to be isolated unless they start to show symptoms. Gottlieb: April And May Will Look Different: By many measures, March was supposed to be a "difficult month" but as the vaccine campaign continues uninterrupted, April and May will "look much more clear." Within a few weeks, it could be "obvious" that masks may be safely removed, Gottlieb, a Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) board member said. "Right now it is not quite as obvious," he said. Regardless, people will choose if they want to wear a mask or not, particularly in indoor settings. 'Not Worried' About U.K. Variant: The B.1.1.7 variant, commonly referred to as the U.K. variant, is not contributing to a surge of infection despite its status as a variant of concern, Gottlieb said. "You are not seeing a sharp uptick like we expected which is an indication that the prior immunity that we have combined with vaccination is enough to quell B.1.1.7," he said. The new variant called B.1.526 discovered in New York is a "cause of concern" while an uptick in Michigan might be a function of slower vaccination progress, he said. Looking forward to the post-summer months, it is possible that the virus' momentum picks up again and some of the mitigation initiatives removed in the summer months could be put back into place. (Photo: Sen. Rand Paul/Courtesy of his office; Dr. Anthony Fauci, photo by Andrea Hanks/The White House) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: Cohen & Company's Daniel Cohen Talks eToro Deal, Peak SPAC Mania, MoreJPMorgan's Beverage Pair Trade: Buy Keurig Dr Pepper, Sell Molson Coors© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Okay, so, here’s the story: Back in 2015, Christopher Columbus, director of the frankly insane Robin Williams comedy Mrs. Doubtfire, gave an interview to Yahoo Movies in which he claimed that, due to Williams’ well-known penchant for foul-mouthed improvisations, he’d managed to put together four full cuts of the 1993 comedy back in the day, of increasingly vulgar vintage. Columbus, possibly unwisely, dubbed these cuts (which, as far as we know, were never screened for the MPAA), in terms of standard film ratings: “A PG rated version of the film, PG-13, R, and NC-17.” (Mrs. Doubtfire was eventually released as a PG-13 flick.) The interview itself is no longer online, but there’s no indication that Columbus ever did anything with these cuts, or whether—in the days when movies were cut on actual film stock—they even physically existed. (As opposed to, say, being assembled in his head with the material he knew he had at hand.) But he said it, and thus are the seeds of desire planted.
Watch This offers movie recommendations inspired by new releases, premieres, current events, or occasionally just our own inscrutable whims. This week: With the fabled Snyder Cut improbably making its way to HBO Max this week, we’re looking back on other significant directors’ cuts.
While Republican-run states like Florida are proposing statewide educational curricula that will “expressly exclude” critical race theory—because a lot of white people in power are fragile AF and that fragility will undoubtedly extend to the classrooms in their states—California has adopted the nation’s first statewide ethnic studies high school curriculum, and one that doesn’t shy away from discussing things like police brutality and systemic racism in America.
I have been raped, sexually assaulted, grabbed, drugged and threatened. I’ve been yelled at on street corners at all times of day or night, in heels and in trainers. I have been fired after saying I didn’t feel comfortable alone in a room with a large man whose face was bulging purple with rage. The offending issue? Defining what time constitutes the start of “evening”. I have been made to apologise and received voicemails blaming me for making one abuser feel like a guilty man, when it was all in fact “a joke”. Ask me if I was drunk, or wearing a short skirt – I dare you. At 19, I was forced into a car by a very drunk, infernally angry ex-partner and driven at hellraising speed down a motorway against the black veil of night in Irun, Spain. I was told that we were both going to die. I tried to scream, but the terror was caught dry in my throat and nothing came out. I couldn’t move. At last, miles out of the city, a cohort of police vehicles, sirens wailing, brought what I was sure were my last moments to a screeching halt. My partner was taken to prison that night, the following day found guilty of driving under the influence and speeding, banned from driving in Spain and slapped with a fine. I have never been truly OK since. All that is to say, I know what it feels like to be out of control, hurtling towards the paralysing promise of imminent pain and perhaps even death. And this past two weeks, with the news of Sarah Everard’s death, it’s like I’m living it again. Feeling that squeezing, racing, breathless sensation of absolute white-cold terror in my chest. My body is shuddery but frozen still. I felt it in the Renault aged 19, and it lives inside me to rear its devastating head at moments like this. I feel like I’m going to be sick. The nightmares never stop but the flashbacks have grown stronger again.
Last weekend, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed their record-breaking hit “WAP” at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Today, Melania Trump’s naked photos from her modeling days got more attention than they have in years. How are these two things connected? In the big picture, the Republican party and conservatives in general connect these […]
CHICAGO — Officials in at least 18 states have committed in recent days to opening coronavirus vaccine appointments to all adults in March or April, part of a fast-moving expansion as states race to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of universal eligibility by May 1. In Ohio, all adults will be allowed to seek shots starting March 29. In Connecticut, April 5. In Alaska and Mississippi, all adults are already able to book appointments. And Thursday, officials in Illinois, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Maryland and Missouri said that all adults would be allowed in April to sign up for a shot, while Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah said universal eligibility would begin there next week. But even as the pace of vaccinations has accelerated to about 2.5 million shots each day nationwide, the country finds itself at a precarious point in the pandemic. Cases, deaths and hospitalizations have all fallen sharply from January peaks, yet infection levels have plateaued this month, at about 55,000 new cases a day. While governors relax restrictions on businesses like bars, indoor gyms and casinos, highly infectious variants are spreading and some states, especially on the East Coast, have struggled for weeks to make any progress in reducing cases. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I think it is a race against time,” said Dr. Stephen J. Thomas, SUNY Upstate Medical University’s chief of infectious disease. “Every single person that we can get vaccinated or every single person that we can get a mask on is one less opportunity that a variant has.” As parts of the country continue to see progress, many Americans are booking spring break trips, dining in newly reopened restaurants and replanning summer weddings that were abruptly canceled in 2020. All the while, the path ahead — and public guidance about how people should behave in this moment — seems uncertain, even contradictory. Although deaths have dropped considerably in New York, progress in reducing cases has stalled. The state has more recent cases per capita than everywhere except New Jersey, and the New York City metro area has the country’s second-highest rate of new infections, behind only Idaho Falls, Idaho. “People will be reckless; I don’t know how else to say it,” said Carol Greenberg, a pet care worker in Jersey City, New Jersey, who said she worried that people were starting to act in ways that did not accurately reflect the number of new virus cases in that state, where more than 26,000 new infections have been reported in the past week. Greenberg, 61, has been fully vaccinated, but her adult children have not, and she said she wondered whether all the reopening announcements of late were wise. In recent days, Gov. Phil Murphy urged a return to in-person instruction at New Jersey schools and announced a loosening of restrictions at restaurants, bars, salons and other businesses. No vaccine has yet been authorized for use in people under 16, though trials are underway to see if they are safe and effective in children. Public health researchers said they viewed the current moment in the pandemic as a sprint between vaccinations and newly confirmed cases of the virus, particularly infections that are spreading because of variants that can be more contagious. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, warned Friday “that it’s really quite risky to declare victory before you have the level of infection in the community to a much, much lower level than 53,000 cases per day.” “So it is unfortunate, but not surprising, to me that you are seeing increases in number of cases per day in areas — cities, states or regions — even though vaccines are being distributed at a pretty good clip of 2 to 3 million per day,” Fauci said. In Chicago, where students in the nation’s third-largest public school system have returned to classrooms, and where parks, bars and movie theaters are reopened, city officials announced that restaurant employees, construction workers and people who have preexisting health conditions would be newly eligible for vaccination by the end of March. Cook County, which includes Chicago, has averaged between 600 and 700 cases each day for nearly a month, down from about 4,500 cases a day at its November peak. “We’ve weathered a lot of storms over the course of this year,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago said after visiting a vaccination site this week. “We’ve got to stay diligent. We’ve got to continue to work hard. But we are moving exactly in the right directions.” Still, the city’s usual outsize enthusiasm for observing a springtime ritual — going out on St. Patrick’s Day — was muted, at best. On Wednesday, few pedestrians were wandering on downtown streets, typically packed with revelers on the holiday. The Chicago River had been dyed its traditional bright shade of green, but the popular Riverwalk alongside it was nearly empty. Jacob Roberts, 29, was downtown Wednesday, taking a vacation from his home in Washington state. The trip to Chicago was a bucket-list visit he had always wanted to take. “I was cooped up in Washington and getting sick of everybody looking kind of down in the dumps,” he said. “But it’s honestly the same thing everywhere you look right now.” Although tourism has yet to return in force in places like New York and Chicago, the country’s outlook in battling the virus appears far better than when winter began. No state is reporting case numbers anywhere near record levels, and the sort of explosive case growth seen in hard-hit areas through 2020 has almost completely abated. Kansas is averaging about 215 new coronavirus cases a day, down from more than 2,000 in early January. In California, around 2,900 cases are reported most days, down from about 40,000 in mid-January. And North Dakota, which has the country’s most known cases per capita, is now regularly adding fewer than 100 cases a day, in a state with a population of 762,000. A projection by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation suggests that coronavirus cases will continue to slowly decline in the United States in the coming months. But with most Americans still unvaccinated and variants continuing to spread, there are warning signs in the data. Vermont, which escaped the worst of the pandemic in 2020, has struggled all of this year to curb an outbreak. Michigan, which had appeared to bring the virus under control in January, has seen case numbers increase by more than 80% over the past two weeks, though they remain well below their December peak. In South Florida, infection levels have remained persistently high, with about 1,000 cases reported each day in a single county, Miami-Dade. Even in states where the virus appeared far from under control, officials have proceeded to lift restrictions on businesses, and companies have pushed for reopenings. On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York announced that indoor fitness classes may resume Monday. In Southern California, where cases peaked early this winter, officials at Disneyland said that after more than a year of being closed, the theme park would open April 30 with rules in place limiting capacity. Around the country, some people said they were hesitant to dive back into old routines, even if their elected officials have indicated that it is permissible to do so. “I used to be regular at a gym twice a week or so, and I haven’t been since last February at all,” said Paul Eustice, 64, who lives in downtown Chicago. “I will not go in there where people are breathing heavily.” Last week, U.S. air travel rose to its highest level since the pandemic hit, and airline executives said that bookings in the coming months indicate an eagerness from Americans to begin traveling in large numbers again. Some of them are among the newly vaccinated. Since vaccinations began in December, the federal government has delivered more than 151 million vaccine doses, and about 77% have been administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, 66% of the country’s older population had received at least one vaccine dose, according to CDC data, with 39% fully vaccinated. At least 23 states have said they will expand vaccine eligibility to their general population on or before May 1, the deadline that Biden set last week, and officials have spoken more openly about what life might be like when the pandemic ends. “As more Montanans get the vaccine,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said as he announced that all Montana adults would be eligible April 1, “we will begin to approach the time when we are no longer in a state of emergency and we can remove our masks and throw them in the trash.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company
