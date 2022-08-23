Tucker Carlson Tries Shtick To Attack Dr. Fauci's Retirement And It Backfires

Tucker Carlson’s attempt to cast himself as a voice of the people against elites fizzled Monday during his takedown of the retiring Dr. Anthony Fauci. (Watch the video below.)

Fauci, whose public health advice guided the country through the coronavirus pandemic, announced that he will be stepping down in December as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious diseases and chief medical adviser to the president.

“Imagine the pandemonium at SoulCycle studios across the Northeast this morning when Tony Fauci announced his retirement,” began Carlson, the Fox News star who amplified far-right attacks on Fauci throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“Ugly doesn’t begin to describe it. Picture the chaos, if you can, in the organic chaga aisle at Whole Foods in Brookline. Try to envision the panic and hysteria that must have broken out at espresso bars in Edgartown and Aspen and Santa Monica and Bethesda as thousands of masked ladies in Lululemon discovered, all at once, that the one religious leader they still revered, their own even tinier version of the Dalai Lama, had decided to retreat forever from public life.”

He wasn’t done: “You can picture the carnage, the wailing, the swooning, manicured hands clutched to breasts, then fumbling for Xanax and expensive handbags,” Carlson continued. “Not since the orange man seized the White House in a Russian coup have more 46-year-old Cornell-educated lawyers with weak husbands wept shamelessly in public. There’s not enough rose’ in Napa to quell that pain.”

Imagine the pandemonium at SoulCycle studios across the Northeast when Tony Fauci announced his retirement. The wailing. The swooning. Manicured hands clutched to breasts, then fumbling for Xanax in expensive handbags.https://t.co/X4ba0szhy8pic.twitter.com/2se7g1vJZ7 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 23, 2022

People on Twitter clapped back at Carlson’s weak routine and self-own of his privileged prep-school background.

not only are you a terrible news anchor, but you’re also not a very good comedian. choose one and focus on getting better at it. — matt h (@mtlprophoto) August 23, 2022

Tucker pretending he’s Joe Sixpack and not the very preppy, manicured trust fund baby he’s ALWAYS been somehow works on the trailer trash who lap this shit up. — Pseudonym (@Cusesoccer23) August 23, 2022

Is pretending he's not wealthy part of Tucker's schtick? — Kevin Nelson (@kevzennelzen) August 23, 2022

Yeah he never once went out and suggested people drink bleach or shine UV light inside themselves - what is wrong with him?? — Ben Davies (@Dover19801) August 23, 2022

The guy whose family got rich selling us salt and carb loaded frozen "dinners" is talking about elites like he isn't one. — Boombear Bill (@Boombearjr) August 23, 2022

Ok Tucker, I have say you sound like Curly of The Three Stooges when your voice gets high and squeaky. I automatically visualize a stooge when you speak. — Leila Jensen (@MissMou90415088) August 23, 2022

You have the stupidest fantasies. — Stefiz (@stefiz) August 23, 2022

Imagine the pandemoium at Bedminster

The wailing,the tiny hands clutching Big Macs,fumbling for a Diet Coke in a cheap cooler after the full DOJ secret memo to Barr is released — Pikster@Upick (@PiksterUpick1) August 23, 2022

