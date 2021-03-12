Tucker Carlson under fire from military brass for mocking ‘feminine’ US troops

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK — Fox News host Tucker Carlson found himself under attack by U.S. military bigwigs following comments he made on his right-wing cable program Tuesday calling China’s military “more masculine” than that of the U.S.

Speaking about President Biden’s Monday nomination of two four-star female generals to lead a combatant command, which has only happened once before, the prime-time pundit went on a rant about women who serve their country.

“So, we’ve got new hairstyles and maternity flight suits. Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It’s a mockery of the U.S. military,” Carlson said.

Biden’s announcement had touched on body armor design fitted for women as well as uniforms for troops who are pregnant.

“While China’s military becomes more masculine, as it’s assembled the world’s largest navy, our military, as Joe Biden says, needs to become more feminine — whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist,” Carlson quipped. “This is a mockery of the U.S. military and its core mission, which is winning wars.”

The defense of women in the military came fast, furious and straight from the top. That included a statement from the U.S. Department of Defense.

“What we absolutely won’t do is take personnel advice from a talk show host or the Chinese military,” said the statement, quoting Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

Kirby has earlier stated diversity in the military makes U.S. armed forces bigger and better and suggested people who take issue with inclusion “feel like they have something to prove, that’s on them.”

Carlson responded on Twitter as though he were the victim and promised a rebuttal on his Thursday night program.

“This afternoon, the Department of Defense issued a press release attacking this show: ‘Press secretary smites Fox Host.’ Like we’re a hostile foreign power. Remarkable,” he tweeted, along with programming details.

Kirby added that his “revulsion” is shared by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Also joining the allied attack on Carlson’s comments was Sgt. Scott Stalker of U.S. Space Command, who said he doesn’t have cable news at home or at work and doesn’t watch “drama TV,” but felt a need to stand-up for his nation’s military.

“I’ll remind everyone that his opinion, which he has a right to, is based off of actually zero days of service in the armed forces,” he said.

Stalker then offered that in his own opinion, based on 28 years of military experience, Carlson is wrong.

“We value our families in the military,” he said. “Let’s remember those opinions are made by an individual who has never served a day in his life.”

Undersecretary of the Army Patrick Murphy joined the fight offering his perspective based on 30 years of service.

“There is no difference, women serve in every type of Army unit, they show up every day to protect and defend the Nation,” he tweeted alongside a photo of a woman in uniform posted by the U.S. Army.

“I am an American soldier,” that photo caption reads. “I am a Warrior and a member of a team.”

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston — tweeting at Carlson directly — called his sexist statements “divisive” and said they don’t reflect the values of the U.S. military.

“Women lead our most lethal units with character,” he wrote. “They will dominate ANY future battlefield we’re called to fight on.”

Four-star Gen. Paul E. Funk called female service members “beacons of freedom (who) prove Carlson wrong through determination and dedication.”

He said “We are fortunate they serve with us.”

A Twitter user who describes herself as a “Floundering officer in a dual military couple currently stationed in the NCR. Mom to 2!” fired off a string of witty tweets Thursday, but said “The perfect tweet” belonged to veteran and journalist J.D. Simkins, who paid tribute to a female combat hero who won the Silver Star.

“I’ll never forget the day in 2005 when Tucker Carlson took control of a firefight near Baghdad, directing his team’s MK19s toward the ambush before dismounting and killing 3 enemies at close range with his M4,” he wrote. “Oh wait, that was 23 y/o Silver Star recipient Sgt. Leigh Ann Hester.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, a helicopter pilot who lost her legs in the Iraq War, took a shot at Carlson’s words and his moves.

“F--- Tucker Carlson. While he was practicing his two-step, America’s female warriors were hunting down Al Qaeda and proving the strength of America’s women,” Duckworth tweeted. “Happy belated International Women’s Day to everyone but Tucker, who even I can dance better than.”

One man identifying himself as a career military officer tweeted at Gen. Funk that it was time to turn the channel on Carlson and his colleagues.

“Sir — Fox News clearly is not aligned with our Army Values — why do we allow it to play in DFACs all over!?” he asked. “Want to make an impact — restrict that channel — that’ll catch Carlson’s eye!”

Spokeswoman for the Service Women’s Action Network Martina Chesonis told Military Times on Thursday she was glad to see military brass address Carlson’s comments in force.

“Seeing senior military leaders address Tucker Carlson’s comments on pregnancy in the military so quickly and so directly is really validating, honestly,” Chesonis said.

If passed through the U.S. Senate, Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost and Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson would march into history as combat commanders.

____

Recommended Stories

  • Prince William defends UK monarchy against racism accusation

    Prince William insisted Thursday that his family is not racist as he became the first British royal to speak out about accusations of bigotry made by Prince Harry and Meghan, his brother and sister-in-law. William made the comments in response to questions shouted at him by reporters during a visit to an East London school. While members of the royal family often ignore such queries, William used the opportunity to address the explosive allegations that have rocked the monarchy.

  • Congresswoman demands probe into Lauren Boebert and two other Republicans for ‘aiding’ Capitol rioters

    The Republican lawmakers have denied any involvement with the riot

  • Denmark, Norway, Iceland halt AstraZeneca vaccine use

    Health authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine shots on Thursday, following reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who had received the vaccine. The announcement comes after Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots while investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism. Still, the European medicine regulator said the vaccine's benefits outweighed the risks and could continue to be administered.Denmark suspended the AstraZeneca shots for two weeks after a 60-year-old woman, who was given a shot from the same batch used in Austria, formed a blood clot and died. It said the suspension was also prompted by reports "of possible serious side effects" from other European countries.Some health experts said there was little evidence to suggest the AstraZeneca vaccine should not be administered. One expert told Reuters it's extremely difficult "distinguishing a causal effect from a coincidence." AstraZeneca told Reuters in a written statement that the safety of its vaccine had been extensively studied in human trials and peer-reviewed data confirmed it was generally well tolerated. The drugmaker said this week there had been "no confirmed serious adverse events associated with the vaccine," and said it was in contact with Austrian authorities about the death and would fully support their investigation.

  • Prince William says the royals are 'not a racist family' following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview

    Prince William is the first member of the royal family to comment on the accusations of racism within the monarchy since the tell-all Oprah interview.

  • Armie Hammer's wife, Elizabeth, filed for divorce shortly after he sent a 'raunchy' text to her - meant for someone else, sources say

    Elizabeth Chambers also reportedly joked to friends that she thought about her former marriage like the Netflix movie starring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy.

  • Metal detecting kids dig up cool find in Virginia — and then their parents call 911

    The children brought their discovery home with them, and the police and Navy soon got involved.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • A 31-year-old Black woman thought she was having a miscarriage, but it was colon cancer

    Young people are being diagnosed with aggressive stages of colorectal cancer. These cases are disproportionately high in Black communities across the US.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

  • Gucci heiress who had her husband murdered criticises Lady Gaga for not meeting her as film is shot in Italy

    An Italian heiress who had her husband, a scion of the Gucci family, murdered by a hitman and is being played by Lady Gaga in a forthcoming Hollywood film has criticised the actress for not meeting her. Patrizia Reggiani served 17 years of a 26-year prison sentence for ordering the 1995 killing of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who had run off with another woman. Known in Italy as the ‘Black Widow’, she is being portrayed by Gaga in a film about the murder called House of Gucci. Having shot scenes in Rome, the film has now moved to the Italian Alps and Milan, where Gaga was seen playfully feeding a slice of pizza to her co-star Adam Driver. Best known for portraying the villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films, he will portray Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci’s founder, who was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan. “I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” Ms Reggiani, 72, said. “It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect,” she told Ansa, Italy’s national news agency.

  • How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

    The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next - here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.

  • DOJ employees welcome newly confirmed Attorney General Merrick Garland with cheers and applause on his first day

    The DOJ is familiar territory for Garland, who rose to prominence when he oversaw the prosecution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

  • Even more evidence shows vaccinated people are unlikely to transmit the coronavirus or get asymptomatic infections

    A new study shows that Pfizer's shot prevents asymptomatic infections almost as well as symptomatic cases of COVID-19.

  • 'What are you doing, brother?': CNN host Don Lemon blasts GOP Sen. Tim Scott for 'gaslighting' people by claiming 'woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

    "Were the woke supremacists carrying the Confederate battle flag in the nation's Capitol?" Don Lemon asked on Wednesday.

  • Russia turns its back on NASA, agrees to build lunar space station with China

    The project with China will be “guided by the principles of equal distribution of rights and responsibilities,” the Russian space agency said.

  • Judy Greer says she sometimes forgets she's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe because she doesn't have a superpower

    The actress, who played Maggie in the “Ant-Man” movies, also told Insider that she hasn’t been approached yet about being in the upcoming third film.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Candace Owens slammed Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, suggesting she isn't Black enough to be a victim of racism

    The conservative firebrand called Markle a "typical leftist narcissist" during a Fox News appearance on Wednesday night.

  • Prince William hits back on Harry and Meghan: We are very much not a racist family

    The Duke of Cambridge has spoken out on the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview and insisted: “We are very much not a racist family.” Prince William revealed he had not yet spoken to his brother, the Duke of Sussex, since the interview, but did intend to. On a visit to a school in east London on Thursday, he was asked: “Have you spoken to your brother since the interview?” He replied: “No I haven’t spoken to him yet but I will do.” He was then asked: “And can you just let me know, is the Royal family a racist family Sir?” The Duke replied: “We are very much not a racist family.” The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in public for the first time since the Sussexes’ made a series of explosive allegations about the Royal family during a two-hour television interview. They visited School21 in Stratford, east London, to mark children’s return to classes and the rollout to secondary schools of a mental health project for pupils which Kate launched in primary schools in 2018. The most damaging claim in the Sussexes’ interview came as Meghan, 39, alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, “concerns” had been raised with Prince Harry by a member of the family about the colour of their then-unborn son’s skin.

  • The EU's vaccine rollout is going so badly that Russia and China are now stepping in to take advantage

    China and Russia could use the contracts as 'leverage' to extract 'concessions' from EU member states.