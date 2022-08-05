Tucker Carlson's Attempt At Revenge On Jon Stewart Backfires Spectacularly

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is apparently still stinging from an encounter he had with Jon Stewart nearly 20 years ago in which Stewart called him a “dick” and urged him to go to journalism school on his own show.

On Thursday night, Carlson fired off a series of highly personal and deeply weird insults at Stewart for his advocacy of healthcare for U.S. veterans. Stewart, Carlson said, looks “like a guy who lives in the men’s room at your public library, eating imaginary insects out of the air” and “a homeless mental patient.”

“He’s shrieking and disheveled and very short,” Carlson said. “Really short. Too short to date. Was he always that short?”

Stewart fired back with a reminder of Carlson’s cozy affection for the far-right authoritarian leader of Hungary, Viktor Orbán:

Friends. Tonite I am sad. @TuckerCarlson believes me too short to date…and yet somehow, miraculously, I remain tall enough to not know what Victor Orban’s ass tastes like! Is it goulash Tucky? Seems like it would be goulash. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) August 5, 2022

Many were reminded of the now-legendary 2004 encounter between the two on CNN’s “Crossfire,” hosted at the time by Carlson and Paul Begala.

Stewart said the two were “hurting America.”

“You have a responsibility to the public discourse, and you’ve failed miserably,” he said.

“You need to get a job at a journalism school,” Carlson told Stewart.

“You need to go to one,” Stewart shot back.

Later in the segment, Carlson said Stewart was more fun on his own show.

“You know what’s interesting, though?” Stewart replied. “You’re as big a dick on your show as you are on any show.”

Stewart eventually apologized ― to dicks.

Twitter users reacted to the latest round in the feud:

I think, Jon, if I might ... and maybe I'm reaching here... Tuckums just has really bad memories of you and a certain owning of him in his little bow tie on @CNN... https://t.co/OCziL7Bfbc — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) August 5, 2022

Jon Stewart just secured bipartisan support to extend benefits to 3.5 million veterans. Tucker Carlson is still recovering from his 2004 encounter with Jon Stewart. https://t.co/1wfn5gxENB — Morten Øverbye (@morten) August 5, 2022

When you're definitely not mad about a certain Crossfire episode from 2004 https://t.co/IBzEAFP1o6 — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) August 5, 2022

I just witnessed a murder. https://t.co/BY24v65Iwj — Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 5, 2022

Tucker's still salty 18 years later.



He's never gonna let that grudge die. https://t.co/UL4VwxCOmt — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 5, 2022

You simply have to watch Tucker saying “we want answers” about Jon Stewart being “too short to date,” after he had a man come on his show and recommend dudes tan their balls to raise their testosterone levels pic.twitter.com/P7GnNMZW06 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) August 5, 2022

I’ve never seen a man publicly barbecue the same man, multiple times, for this long of a time. https://t.co/CRnGOozlWK — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 5, 2022

LOL, he's still got such narcissistic injury from that CNN segment like 20 yrs ago — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) August 5, 2022

Good question! Let me check my notes, @TuckerCarlson ... Well, it seems that @jonstewart has been fighting for sick veterans, while you've been hanging out with ball-tanners. https://t.co/wMENJb9vug — ralphgarman (@RalphGarman) August 5, 2022

Pretty sure Jon Stewart doesn't want to date Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/vYA4LDRiqv — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) August 5, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.