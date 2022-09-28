Tucker Carlson's Latest Bizarre Conspiracy Theory: Hurricanes

Tucker Carlson shared his skepticism about hurricanes on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian is expected to make its way toward Florida this week.

The Fox News host teased an upcoming segment about Hurricane Ian by implying hurricanes are a “scam.”

Ian, which knocked out power to Cuba and reportedly has up to 130 mph winds, is expected to hit Florida’s west coast late Wednesday.

Carlson claimed people are “kind of onto the scam” of hurricanes prior to the segment on Ian.

“So, you hate to hype hurricanes, because it’s just a staple of TV and everyone’s kind of onto the scam,” Carlson said.

“But there’s a legitimately large hurricane barreling toward the Gulf Coast of Florida tonight.”

Carlson isn’t the first conservative host to question hurricanes.

Late radio host Rush Limbaugh claimed in 2016 that hurricanes were “in the interest of the left” to call for action on climate change but, like Carlson, admitted at the time that there was a serious storm on the way to Florida: Hurricane Matthew.

Limbaugh also claimed in 2017 that media outlets used hurricanes to boost the sales of water and batteries.

Carlson’s hurricane remarks weren’t lost on Twitter users, with one person joking that “big weather” is staging hurricanes.

When you're contrarian against hurricanes, you've jumped the shark https://t.co/lkBJ30hidv — Alex - Singer (@AlexCSinger16) September 28, 2022

This isn't one of those FAKE hurricanes https://t.co/aZJHFThVb4 — Jäger von Heinrich Kramer (@jaegervonkramer) September 28, 2022

Yet again proving his viewers are… not that sharp. Every hurricane that has made landfall in the last 20 years has caused immense damage and I’m sure has been covered by the very network they’re watching now. — They were Eric’s docs! (@jagh0) September 28, 2022

As a resident of Louisiana, I hope he tells us which hurricanes that have hit us were real and which were scams. I have trouble telling them apart. — Stu Lewis (@BigTunaStu) September 28, 2022

