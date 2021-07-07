Tucker Carlson's NSA 'spying' scandal gets Russia connection

Fox News host Tucker Carlson publicly accused the Biden administration of "spying" on his communications when he learned the government was aware of his outreach to set up an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a new report.

Sources told Axios the government learned Carlson was in talks with U.S.-based Kremlin intermediaries about setting up an interview. The host got wind of it shortly before he told his audience of millions late last month that a government "whistleblower" informed him of a National Security Agency scheme to leak his team's electronic communications to take his show off the air.

The NSA released a rare public statement saying Carlson was "never" a target of the agency and denied a plot to get Carlson's show taken off the air. However, the statement did not preclude the possibility any communications were incidentally collected.

"We support any of our hosts pursuing interviews and stories free of government interference," a Fox News spokesperson said.

The report published on Wednesday stressed Axios has not confirmed whether any of Carlson's communications were actually intercepted.

