Tucker Casts Doubt on Vaccines After Biden’s COVID-19 Speech

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Baragona
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

all of the people who might not want to take the shot.

Fox News
Fox News

Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacted to President Joe Biden’s primetime national address on COVID-19 by casting doubt on vaccines, wondering aloud on Thursday night why the president didn’t mention “all of the people who might not want to take the shot.”

Carlson, fresh off the Pentagon directly calling him out for mocking women in the U.S. military, made sure that his presence was felt throughout Biden’s speech. While Fox News did carry the speech in its entirety, the network included an inset box labeled “LIVE TUCKER REACTION” that was focused on Carlson throughout the speech.

Furthermore, as Biden promised a nation exhausted by a yearlong pandemic that it is on the verge of returning to normalcy, Fox News aired chyrons that read: “Biden Speech Nearly Finished; Tucker Will Respond.” Once the president wrapped up his remarks, which featured him imploring every American to “do their part” to defeat the virus, Carlson immediately took to the air to trash it.

“A very strange address, surreal at points, like the Biden presidency itself,” the Fox News star declared. “It seems like a dream sequence. The first part of the address described the sadness of the last year, people shut out from hospitals as their loved ones died alone, people losing hope, people losing businesses, whole generations of children stunted by school closures.”

Carlson continued: “No sense at all of how this happened or who backed it, his plan consisting essentially of vaccines, vaccines, and more vaccines.”

Noting that Biden said there will soon be enough federally approved vaccines for every person in America, Carlson proceeded to then openly question the efficacy of immunizations while seemingly rallying to the defense of anti-vaxxers.

“The military will give you that shot, and if you take that shot, things potentially could get back to normal,” Carlson said. “No mention at all of the people who might not want to take the shot."

The Fox News host added: “As the president said, if you take that shot, wear your mask, and listen to Dr. Fauci, it is possible that you might be able to gather in small groups with the ones you love for the Fourth of July. We might have to rescind that right, but it’s possible, if you are obedient, you will get it.”

The conservative primetime star, after rhetorically shouting “how dare you tell us who we can spend the Fourth of July with,” went on to welcome spy novelist turned COVID contrarian Alex Berenson.

Berenson, who has spent much of the past year raising skepticism about lockdowns, masks, and other coronavirus guidelines, has recently become one of the most vocal vaccine skeptics. In fact, earlier this week, Berenson falsely claimed on Carlson’s show that Israel’s vaccine rollout hasn’t worked while outright lying about the vaccine’s effectiveness.

After Berenson expressed relief that “there was not a lot of talk about making vaccines mandatory” from the president, Carlson groused that the federal government could still find ways to force the population to get a shot.

“There are many kinds of mandatory, and you can have effectively mandatory but there is no government mandate,” the Fox host stated. “But you can’t fly on an airplane, you can’t go into buildings, you can’t stay in a hotel, you can’t live life without a vaccine. I have to say, after watching half an hour of that, it wouldn’t shock me if that’s their plan.”

Carlson, meanwhile, has a long history of fearmongering about vaccines. Just last month, he made unfounded claims that experts are “clearly” lying to the public about the safety of coronavirus immunizations. This past December, Carlson straight-up told his viewers not to trust the vaccines, warning them that our leaders are using the shots as a form of “social control.”

While recent polls reveal that a growing share of Americans are willing to take the vaccine, a large chunk of Republicans still say they won’t get a shot. A PBS survey released on Thursday shows that 41 percent of Republicans, and 49 percent of GOP men, say they will refuse to receive one of the three federally approved vaccines.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Doctor says Biden striking right tone on pandemic

    A local doctor says President Joe Biden is delivering the right message at the right time when it comes to the pandemic.

  • Biden’s COVID-Relief Bill Is Bad Policy and Bad Faith

    Joe Biden has signed what may well end up being the biggest accomplishment of his presidency, an enormous $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill. With his other priorities likely to molder in the Senate, the spending will probably stand as a signature statement of Biden’s approach to governance — and it should be a damning one. The legislation is a misnomer; it is neither a COVID nor a relief bill. Only a tiny portion of the spending in the bill goes toward vaccinations and other priories directly related to the pandemic. Much of the rest of the spending is not well-suited, or even designed, to respond to current economic conditions, which are increasingly favorable. Democrats are telling themselves that it’s like 1933, when we were in the midst of a depression, whereas it’s more like 1983, when we were coming out of a punishing recession. Or to put it another way, the Biden bill is reacting to the wrong spring. It is no longer the cataclysmic spring of 2020, with the economy shuttered and nothing to fight the virus except social distancing and masks, but the much more hopeful spring of 2021, with the economy opening back up, COVID cases steeply declining, and vaccinations ramping up massively. Jobless claims have decreased, and personal incomes are higher than when the pandemic started. Both the Congressional Budget Office and Goldman Sachs are projecting rapid economic growth in 2021. As states open back up, nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccination shot. This isn’t to say that all is well. There is an estimated $420 billion hole in the economy, although, as even center-left critics of the bill have noted, you don’t need a $1.9 trillion bill to fill it. The latest bout of spending is spread around willy-nilly on Democratic priorities and constituencies. Take public education, where Democratic-allied teacher unions dominate. It’s not clear why any additional spending is necessary, given that tens of billions of education funding from prior COVID-relief bills still is unspent, even as many districts have already begun to reopen for in-person instruction. Nonetheless, the bill spends roughly another $130 billion on K–12 education, which will be spread out over years. The CBO projects that more spending for elementary and secondary education will occur in fiscal year 2026 than this fiscal year. The $350 billion in aid to states and localities comes despite state and local tax revenue being down only a tick through much of 2020 compared with the year before. According to widely cited Moody’s economist Mark Zandi, the state and local funding gap will be roughly $60 billion through fiscal 2022. Still, states and localities will be showered with money, after more than $500 billion in aid to states and localities last year. The bill spends $86 billion bailing out union-negotiated multi-employer pension plans. Transportation gets tens of billions of new spending, which by its nature doesn’t happen quickly, and more than $30 billion goes to expanding Obamacare, a long-term Democratic policy goal. It’s doubtful that the checks of $1,400 to individuals are necessary; it is more supply — i.e., businesses being closed or supply chains disrupted — than demand that is hampering the economy now. The continued elevated unemployment payments make unemployment more lucrative than employment for many people and will discourage a return to work at the margins. For all that, the bill is popular. From where Biden sits, why not spend as much as possible under the rubric of “COVID relief”? To paraphrase Rahm Emanuel, a pandemic is a terrible thing to waste. Assuming the bill doesn’t cause some disastrous unintended consequence, it will allow Biden to take credit for a roaring economic recovery that is already building. This might be shrewd politics, but it is not evidence-based or bipartisan governance. It’s getting while the getting is good, and assuming that no one will notice. © 2021 by King Features Syndicate

  • Tucker responds to Pentagon's criticism of his show

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' hits back at critics of his opinion on Biden's military decisions

  • COVID vaccine eligibility brings feelings of 'shame,' 'guilt' to some who meet BMI requirement

    From shame to guilt and frustration, people who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine based on body mass index (BMI) are facing "exhausting" dilemmas.

  • Biden directs states to make all adults eligible for COVID vaccines by May 1

    Biden said America will start getting closer to normal by the Fourth of July if 'we all do our part' in the coming weeks.

  • Vaccines for Everyone by May 1? Don’t Count on It, Experts Say

    Frederic Brown/AFP via GettyPresident Joe Biden offered Americans across the country a glimmer of hope on Thursday night with a mandate for states to make COVID-19 vaccines available to everyone aged 18 and over by May 1. But experts say it’s far more likely lots of people are about to find their hopes dashed.In California, state health officials are still tinkering with the list of medical conditions that people under 65 should have in order to qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine. In Florida, newly opened federal vaccination sites in minority neighborhoods are not boosting the state’s abysmal vaccination rate for Black and Hispanic residents. In Texas, the state saw its weekly vaccination distribution drop by more than 200,000. And in Washington, D.C., where Biden delivered his first presidential address from the White House, a pre-registration site for residents omitted one category of essential workers who are currently eligible to get shots.From the East Coast to the West Coast, these are just some of the logistical nightmares that suggest the president’s mandate could fall way short of his expectations, according to infectious disease experts. It will be near impossible without the significant ramp up in the national vaccine supply that Biden has promised will materialize in the coming weeks.Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, adjunct professor of epidemiology at UCLA, said the idea the U.S. will have enough vaccine supply in six weeks to make every adult in the country eligible is “aspirational.”“The delivery systems are there, but there’s just not enough supply,” Klausner told The Daily Beast. “In Southern California, we’ve had to close sites because there are not enough vaccines. We run sites that send people home everyday because we run out of supply.”States like Rhode Island, Vermont, and New Hampshire are more likely to meet the May 1 deadline because of their small populations, and they have demonstrated consistent success in meeting vaccination goals. “For larger states like Florida, Texas and California, that’s not realistic,” Klausner said. “Those states will continue to prioritize by age, risk and zip codes. We also have to make sure that we are first reaching essential workers and populations that disproportionately suffered during the pandemic.”Jill Roberts, University of South Florida epidemiology professor, said Biden was imposing an “awfully optimistic deadline” because states’ vaccine distribution systems aren’t effectively reaching disadvantaged persons, who may not have computers to make online appointments, transportation to vaccination sites and the luxury to take time off to wait in lines.Biker Week Is a Sick Joke for the Unvaccinated in Florida“Our current system is not very efficient, we are seeing multiple reports of vaccines going unused at the end of the day and given to whoever stands around long enough to see if extra are available,” Roberts said. “There are too many pointless barriers [such as] state residency requirements, legal U.S. residency requirements and a requirement for government issued IDs.”In Washington, D.C., for example, residents looking to land limited vaccine slots via a sluggish website likened the process to the movie The Hunger Games. On Wednesday, the District of Columbia rolled out a new online pre-registration system that still had a glitch: Commercial and residential property maintenance and environmental service employees who are eligible for vaccines were not listed in a drop-down menu on the site, despite being eligible for the vaccine in the current Phase 1c Tier 1.During his Thursday speech, appearing to take a page from his predecessor Donald Trump’s braggart playbook, Biden boldly claimed that his administration was on track to hit milestones earlier than expected. “I said I intended to get 100 million shots in people’s arms in my first 100 days in office,” Biden said. ‘Tonight, I can say we’re not only going to meet that goal, we’re going to beat that goal. Because we’re actually on track to reach this goal of 100 million shots in arms on my 60th day in office. No other country in the world has done this, none.”Biden said the White House has also been focused on serving people in the hardest hit communities of this pandemic—Black, Latino, Native American, and rural communities—by delivering vaccines to 10,000 pharmacies across America and setting up nearly 600 Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination sites. “So what does all of this add up to?” Biden said. “When I took office 50 days ago, only 8 percent of those over the age of 65 had gotten their first vaccination. Today that number is 65 percent.”He also asserted that every American who wants a vaccine will be able to get a shot by the end of May and announced the federal government would buy an additional 100 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.In some states, the reality on the ground doesn’t line up with Biden’s ebullient assessment of his administration’s vaccine rollout.For instance, federal vaccination sites in Florida meant to help boost the number of minority and low-income people eligible for vaccines have been dogged by low turnout, forcing vaccinators to give shots to virtually any adult who wanted one, according to the Miami Herald. As a result, the sites have met their vaccination targets but are not reaching the people that are in more need.Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson is not helping the president’s cause. Earlier this week, the White House announced the government would be distributing 18.5 million doses, about 3 million less than the previous week, because no new doses of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine were ready for delivery. According to Reuters, J&J’s manufacturing has been slower than expected, and the company was not expected to resume shipments until later this month.“I deal with vaccine delivery every day,” UCLA’S Klausner said. “The supply is just not there. Will the supply be there in six weeks? I would certainly like to hope so.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Tucker Carlson slammed by military leaders for mocking pregnant service members

    The Fox News host said “maternity flight suits” were a sign of an "out of control" and "feminine" U.S. military while also making a transphobic joke.

  • U.S. military leaders target Tucker Carlson after Fox News host called pregnant soldiers 'a mockery'

    In a striking display of solidarity, members of the U.S. military condemned Fox News host Tucker Carlson for his remarks criticizing the government’s efforts to retain women in uniform, including those who are pregnant.

  • Tucker Carlson: Pentagon rebukes Fox host for attacking 'feminine' military

    Tucker Carlson said efforts to support female soldiers were "a mockery of the US military".

  • Biden signs $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law

    The House passed the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill on Wednesday.

  • Will vaccines protect us from 'long-haul Covid'? We need answers

    A recent study found that 30% of Covid patients surveyed still had persistent symptoms nine months later Sandra Lindsay, a nurse at Long Island Jewish medical center, was the first patient to be given the Pfizer vaccine, in December last week. Photograph: Mark Lennihan/AFP/Getty Images Since the earliest days of the pandemic, members of disability and chronic illness communities have warned that Covid-19 could be a mass-disabling event. Yet media stories and policy decisions have continued to focus on hospitalizations and deaths, largely ignoring “long Covid” – the patient-preferred term for the long-term symptoms that some patients have experienced following what can begin as a mild Covid infection. Pharmaceutical companies, health agencies and governments are confident that vaccines can decrease hospitalization and death rates, eventually ending the pandemic. But few are discussing long Covid within the context of vaccines or the pandemic’s resolution. Those of us who have experienced the long-term symptoms of Covid-19 find ourselves erased from the narrative once again, and wondering: can the vaccine prevent long Covid, and to what extent? Discussions of Covid vaccine efficacy have focused on the vaccine’s ability to prevent severe illness, death and hospitalization. On 24 February, the New York Times reported that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “strongly protects against severe illness”. Earlier this week, the Times’ David Leonhardt wrote of J&J’s vaccine: “The picture is murkier for mild cases, but they are not particularly worrisome.” (Full disclosure: I work part-time as a video producer for a Covid news show produced by Johnson & Johnson. The show is currently on hold and my involvement has been fairly minimal since December.) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website states that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appears to protect against “more serious outcomes” such as hospitalization or death. In a recent New York Times op-ed, the Georgetown University virologist Dr Angela Rasmussen explains that the purpose of the vaccines “is to prevent death and serious health complications that strain our overburdened healthcare system. This is undeniably good news, but it does not account for long-term outcomes from asymptomatic or mild infections. A recent study from the University of Washington found that 30% of Covid patients surveyed still had persistent symptoms at nine months. The study is unique in that a majority of the patients surveyed (84.7%) “were outpatients with mild illness” as compared with past studies that have focused only on hospitalized patients. “Our research indicates that the health consequences of Covid-19 extend far beyond acute infection, even among those who experience mild illness,” the University of Washington researchers write. Paola Garcia, 39, in New York, told me that her initial Covid symptoms mimicked those of a mild cold or flu; she dealt with a low fever, fatigue and mild shortness of breath, among other initially manageable issues. But those symptoms never went away. Garcia got sick on 20 March last year, and in addition to the symptoms she experienced at first, she has developed more serious symptoms, such as tremors, pericarditis, temperature dysregulation, hair loss, weight loss, nausea, fatigue and cognitive functioning issues. Garcia is one of many long Covid patients who recall the early days of their virus as initially mild. Donn Seidholz, 67, in Omaha, told me that he tested positive for Covid-19 on 12 August after experiencing migraines, fatigue, brain fog, loss of taste and smell, and a racing heart. Seven months later, he still has not regained his sense of smell or taste, says his brain fog has become “debilitating” and reports ongoing and intermittent fatigue. Seidholz’s experience is common to many long Covid patients, and in some cases, mild symptoms can even lead to death. Given the lasting potential impact of a mild Covid infection, the conversation around vaccine efficacy must consider whether the vaccine can prevent mild disease and infection. That being said, when trying to determine the prevalence of long Covid among non-severe cases, it is important to distinguish between non-hospitalized or “outpatient” cases and patients with initially “mild” symptoms. While some Covid patients weren’t hospitalized because their symptoms were mild, others were turned away due to overwhelmed healthcare systems, medical bias, or both. We cannot ignore the potential long-term impact of mild Covid cases “My symptoms were not mild,” says Leigh W Jerome, who sought care for Covid in New York in March and was sent home without a PCR test or medication. “I was told that in normal times I would be admitted, but these were not normal times.” She went on to develop bilateral pneumonia the following week, but remained untreated until September, when she began connecting with clinicians who had been recommended by other long Covid patients in the support group I run. Because long Covid is new and widespread awareness is still limited, it’s unsurprising that discussions about vaccine efficacy and the pandemic’s resolution are failing to consider long-term illness and disability. But there are scientific and historical precedents for the idea that viruses can have long-term effects, and in some past disease outbreaks, these outcomes have been considered more seriously. During the race to the polio vaccine in 1954, disability was front and center in conversations about ending the outbreak. “There was a lot of demand for the vaccine from parents who were concerned that their children would get polio and be paralyzed,” explains Dr René Najera, an associate in the epidemiology department at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who runs the History of Vaccines project at the College of Physicians in Philadelphia. Polio disables less than 1% of the population it infects, but Dr Najera says that the virus’s impact on children – coupled with President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s well-known polio disability – caused widespread public concern. The scientists developing the vaccine understood these fears, and the vaccine’s efficacy was measured by looking at severe polio cases in children and determining whether the patient in question had been vaccinated for the virus before being infected. “There was no lab test for polio per se,” Dr Najera told me. Unlike Covid-19, polio patients rarely received a diagnosis before experiencing severe symptoms and paralyzation. “They were not catching the asymptomatic, the less sick,” Dr Najera said of the early polio vaccine trials. The Sars-Cov-2 virus poses a slightly trickier conundrum, since Covid cases that are initially diagnosed as mild can still have long-term or disabling effects. Long Covid also appears to be more common than polio paralysis. The University of Washington estimate of 30% has been cited by the National Institutes of Health, but rates may be even higher since there have been no attempts to estimate long Covid prevalence beyond individual studies. “It’s going to be a while before we see completely the picture of Covid in the population,” says Dr Najera. Because no governments are tracking long Covid along with rates of infections, death and hospitalization, it will be hard to measure how much these numbers decrease after more people are vaccinated. That being said, emerging research from Israel indicates that Covid vaccines could prevent both infection and disease, which scientists refer to as “sterilizing immunity”. If vaccines can prevent infection, they can prevent mild cases and thus long Covid. Unfortunately, the Israeli findings are still new, and it is important to note that while infection rates in Israel have declined since vaccination began, infection rates there are still higher than they were in November, and scientists disagree on whether Israel can provide evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness against new Covid variants. The polio vaccine was hugely effective at preventing disability, death and eventually eradicating the virus from most of the world. (Polio still exists in Nigeria, Pakistan and Afghanistan, due in part to CIA actions that caused vaccine hesitancy among local populations), and the Covid vaccines will have an undeniable impact on our current pandemic, regardless of whether they provide sterilizing immunity. If the vaccines can provide sterilizing immunity, we may be looking at our last wave of long Covid patients. In the meantime, we cannot ignore the potential long-term impact of mild Covid cases. We need more research into whether the vaccine can prevent mild disease and infection entirely; until then, public health guidelines must consider mild infections as a potential threat to society and the economy. A study from the Patient-Led Research Collaborative that surveyed almost 4,000 long Covid patients who became sick in the first waves of the pandemic, found that most still have not been able to make a full return to work, and many are struggling to access necessary disability benefits. Just as clinicians and employers should not write off patients with initially mild cases who report debilitating long-term symptoms, the media and policymakers should not write off mild cases as having no effect on society or human health. Furthermore, we must consider long Covid in the vaccine rollout and in discussions about the pandemic’s end. Early anecdotes from long Covid patients who have received the vaccine demonstrate that responses may be varied, with some patients reporting an alleviation of symptoms and others experiencing more intense side-effects. These reactions need to be studied, understood, and recommendations about the vaccine need to take long Covid patients into account. Finally, we must become vigilant about how we discuss and plan for “the end” of the pandemic, understanding that some people may continue to experience long-term impacts of the virus for decades to come. Increased awareness about long Covid should provide solutions not just to that patient population but to everyone who has struggled with a “mysterious illness” and all those whose needs are not being met by the disability benefits system in this country. Fiona Lowenstein is an independent journalist, speaker and the founder of the health justice organization Body Politic

  • What the next 50 days of President Biden's presidency will look like: Michael Isikoff

    Yahoo News Chief Correspondent Michael Isikoff joins Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Adam Shapiro to discuss the first 50 days of the Biden presidency and what the administration hopes to accomplish going forward.

  • COVID-19 is never going to end, experts say

    COVID is poised to become an endemic disease — one that is always a part of our environment, no matter what we do

  • Biden eyes 4th of July as goal to declare ‘Independence from this virus’

    President Biden delivered his first primetime address on Thursday night, providing an update on the country’s plan to defeat the virus as the nation marks one year of battling the coronavirus pandemic.

  • EU regulator recommends using J&J's one-shot vaccine

    The European Medicines Agency on Thursday gave the green light to Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine, handing the European Union's 27 nations a fourth vaccine to try to speed up the bloc's much-criticized vaccination rollout. The EU medicines regulator advised that the vaccine be cleared for use in all adults over 18 “after a thorough evaluation” of J&J’s data found the vaccine met the criteria for efficacy, safety and quality. “With this latest positive opinion, authorities across the European Union will have another option to combat the pandemic and protect the lives and health of their citizens,” said Emer Cooke, EMA’s executive director.

  • Meghan Markle's TV Father Backtracks After Calling Her Oprah Winfrey Interview "Insignificant"

    Meghan Markle's Suits co-star, Wendell Pierce, revealed what he said to Meg to try to clear the air, after he previously criticized her "insignificant" sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey.

  • Vaccine chaos leads to 'leftover dose' and 'real-time alert' sites

    Vaccine appointments, extra doses are all adding chaos to a limited-supply rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Andrew Whitworth: Matthew Stafford has respect across NFL

    Just because Matthew Stafford hasn’t been a part of significant team success during a decade-plus spent with the Detroit Lions doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the respect of his peers across the NFL. Veteran tackle Andrew Whitworth will be a part of the group protecting him as the Rams left tackle next fall. In an [more]

  • Congress just approved over $20 billion in emergency rental assistance — but the last batch of housing aid hasn’t fully made its way to renters yet

    The previous rollout of housing aid to struggling renters was delayed for weeks due to bureaucratic hold-ups.

  • Restaurants, bars decimated by pandemic getting billions from Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill

    Restaurants, bars and live venues took a major hit when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. The stimulus bill Biden signed devotes billions to them.