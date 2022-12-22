Tucker’s Fashion Crisis Meltdown

Ukrayinska Pravda

The Russians have launched 67 attack drones on the territory of Ukraine in the last four waves of attacks using Iranian-made drones. Source: Yurii Ihnat, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman on the air during the 24-hour national joint newscast Details: When asked if Russia could simultaneously launch 220 Iranian drones from the new batch left over from the last attack, Ihnat clarified that the president was talking about 250 drones from the new batch; but is unsure whether to count the remainder from