Tucker’s Fashion Crisis Meltdown
Tucker Carlson freaked out on his Fox News program after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Congress.
Tucker Carlson freaked out on his Fox News program after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Congress.
"I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing," the musician shared in a statement
While the rollout of new EV models, government mandates, and infrastructure funding may make it seem like the EV adoption ball is rolling, there are skeptics, and they’re in places you might not expect. CNBC reports that auto industry executives aren’t as confident in EV adoption as they were a year ago. And that confidence has been dropping significantly.
A Planned Parenthood affiliate clinic in Wichita, Kansas, started providing medication abortion by telemedicine on Monday, and the national family planning organization said Tuesday that it will eventually offer abortion by telemedicine in its two clinics in Kansas City as well.
The Russians have launched 67 attack drones on the territory of Ukraine in the last four waves of attacks using Iranian-made drones. Source: Yurii Ihnat, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman on the air during the 24-hour national joint newscast Details: When asked if Russia could simultaneously launch 220 Iranian drones from the new batch left over from the last attack, Ihnat clarified that the president was talking about 250 drones from the new batch; but is unsure whether to count the remainder from
Though the automaker has previously shied away from its early history, it now plans to build a replica of the Pony Coupe concept along with its original designer, Giorgetto Guigiaro.
Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian details a recent KPMG survey, which found that auto execs are less bullish on EV adoption compared to 2022.
Kate Hudson demanded to be part of Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix Dec. 23), alongside Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton.
The mayor made those statements outside the funeral of her nephew, 31-year-old Corey Brooks.
The new revelations about George Santos' 2019 divorce add to a litany of existing questions about his background and resume.
Second-generation Indian American students experience discrimination as early as preschool, a recent study suggests. The research, published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health last month, looked into the discrimination that many young Indian Americans face and how their identities are affected. Individual interviews covered five hypothetical scenarios that involved discrimination.
James Parker, a London-based fan of Danny DeVito's, has gone viral for using a cardboard stand of the actor as a Christmas tree.
Kari Lake will have two days to prove that the governor election in Arizona was stolen. But the judge set a high bar for her to cross.
The Fox News host freaked out that Ukraine's president dressed "like the manager of a strip club" when he asked for more aid to his war-torn country.
The new year is going to bring another political book our way, and it’s not about Donald Trump this time. The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, by Chris Whipple, is coming out Jan. 17, 2023, and it does have a rather positive story to share about Donald Trump’s letter to Joe […]
The Rose Bowl game, an annual sports spectacle embodying cherished California conceptions of beauty and inclusion, is dead.
Along with his message to the US, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy brought his signature look: an olive-green fleece sweater.
Actress and model Charlbi Dean Kriek died of bacterial sepsis in August, according to the New York City coroner. Her death at age 32 was ruled an accident.
The latest FIFA rankings have been released following the 2022 World Cup and there are some big changes as teams surge up and down the list.
Mika Brzezsinki mocked Trump for losing "more money than any other American" while writing "The Art of the Deal"
Kelly Conlon was not allowed to watch a performance of the Christmas Spectacular show with her daughter due to where she works.