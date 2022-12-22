Tucker’s Fashion Crisis Meltdown
Tucker Carlson freaked out on his Fox News program after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Congress.
Tucker Carlson freaked out on his Fox News program after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to Congress.
Lawmakers gathered on Capitol Hill as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gets ready to address a joint meeting of Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave an emotional speech before Congress, demanding peace and thanking the US for their support.
Writer says those involved in the Capitol assault should be held accountable, no matter their position.
Migrants wait for a clear decision on the Title 42 border policy, how to support people you love as they grieve: 5 Things podcast
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert refuse to stand or applaud Volodymyr Zelensky. Moment occurs as joint session of Congress called to hear Ukrainian leader’s address. Source: C-Span
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged sexual assault involving high schoolers.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/@kyrstensinemaAlways have a “room temperature” bottle of water on hand for her at all times. Make sure you get her groceries. And book her a weekly, hour-long massage.These are just a few of the tasks, framed in a dizzying array of do’s and don’ts, that have fallen to the staffers for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), according to an internal memo obtained by The Daily Beast.The 37-page memo is intended as a guide for aides who set the schedu
'Still Playing Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones' will mark the tenth anniversary of his death and will take place on April 25.
The United States announced Wednesday it will send a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, in a move that experts say will immediately bolster the country’s defense capabilities and dull the threat of Russia’s relentless aerial attacks. The announcement ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington marks a significant increase in U.S. military support…
He was charged in Sedgwick County District Court on Tuesday.
Tucker Carlson says Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky was dressed like 'the manager of a strip club' when he addressed Congress. Source: Fox News
Former Angie’s List CEO Bill Oesterle has won a $7.2 million lawsuit against a boutique car mechanic in Iowa.
Time flies fast and we are, at the end of 2022, more than three years into the chicken sandwich wars. Throughout that time, everyone from obvious competitors like Chick-fil-A and Kentucky Fried Chicken to the more distant Starbucks and Taco Bell has tried launching some version of chicken on bread all to recreate the viral 2019 success of Popeyes' fried chicken sandwich. Within a year of launching, Popeyes sold 2.1 billion chicken sandwiches across its restaurants.
The brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss was arrested this week along with a cache of weapons and drugs in a move the Mexican army called a "forceful blow."
Shania Twain doesn’t feel the need to respond to critics who might not have liked her recent topless photos. Instead, she’s here to teach a lesson about embracing her body in this season of life. At 57, she decided to pose topless for the first single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” off her upcoming album, Queen of […]
Former President Trump is doing something he’s “never done before” and offering a personalized Christmas and New Year’s video message to one donor who contributes to his 2024 campaign. “I am doing something I’ve NEVER done before. I want to send you a personal video message for Christmas… For the first time EVER, I’m filming a…
It's not too late! Grab a bestselling Nespresso machine at a $45 discount and iconic Beats earbuds for 40% off.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing to visit Washington on Wednesday, according to AP sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia's invasion began in February. (Dec. 20)
A winter storm watch will be in effect for Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening, with snow accumulations of 8 to 17 inches expected.
Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Wednesday condemned the Taliban-led government for banning girls in Afghanistan from receiving a university education.