Tucker’s Fashion Crisis Meltdown

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/@kyrstensinemaAlways have a “room temperature” bottle of water on hand for her at all times. Make sure you get her groceries. And book her a weekly, hour-long massage.These are just a few of the tasks, framed in a dizzying array of do’s and don’ts, that have fallen to the staffers for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), according to an internal memo obtained by The Daily Beast.The 37-page memo is intended as a guide for aides who set the schedu