Tucker Finds a Way to Blame Women for Young Male Mass Shootings

On the heels of yet another mass shooting, Tucker Carlson identified what he believes to be one contributing factor in young men using firearms on innocent bystanders: women “lecturing” them about “their so-called privilege.”

Carlson opened his Tuesday show discussing the shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, allegedly by 21-year-old Robert “Bobby” Crimo. The Fox News host mentioned how authorities said Crimo had appeared on their radar twice before: in April 2019 after a suicide attempt and a few months later after he threatened to “kill everyone” in his immediate family. After the second incident, police confiscated knives, a dagger, and a sword from his home. No complaint was filed, and no arrest was made.

“Look at Robert ‘Bobby’ Crimo,” Carlson said, as a photograph of the suspect appeared on screen. “Would you sell a gun to that guy? Does he seem like a nutcase? Of course he does. So why didn’t anyone raise an alarm? Well, maybe because he didn’t stand out.”

Tucker: The authorities in their lives, mostly women, never stop lecturing them about their so-called male privilege. A lot of young men in America are going nuts. Are you surprised? A shockingly large number have been prescribed psychotropic drugs. pic.twitter.com/bB9Nb4CHQ1 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 6, 2022

“Maybe because there are a lot of young men in America who suddenly look and act a lot like this guy. That’s not an attack; it’s just true,” Carlson said. The Fox host then identified the things in addition to social media, porn, video games, and “government-endorsed weed” that he believes has led to the troubling behavior of these young men.

“They are numbed by the endless psychotropic drugs that are handed out at every school in the country by crackpots posing as counselors. And, of course, they’re angry. They know that their lives will not be better than their parents’. They’ll be worse,” Carlson said.

“And yet the authorities in their lives—mostly women—never stop lecturing them about their so-called privilege. ‘You’re male, you’re privileged.’” Carlson imitated. “Imagine that. Try to imagine an unhealthier, unhappier life than that. So a lot of young men in America are going nuts. Are you surprised?”

Returning to the topic of drugs, Carlson said of the males he was describing that “a shockingly large number of them have been prescribed psychotropic drugs by their doctors—SSRIs, or anti-depressants.”

“And that would include quite a few mass shooters,” he said, before listing several instances of mass shootings by young males taking prescription drugs.

“So is there a connection? Well, we don’t know definitively,” Carlson said. “We do know that there are a whole lot more of these drugs being taken by kids than ever before.”

