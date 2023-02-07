Tucker’s Racist Judge Rant
The New York Times once said Tucker Carlson’s program “may be the most racist show in the history of cable news.” The Fox News host’s latest comments on Black female judges bolster the claim.
The Fox News host is livid over the number of Black women being appointed to the overwhelmingly white and male federal judiciary.
The social media company said Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) violated its rules against posting photos of “graphic violence or adult content.”
Growing up in northern Vermont, people who looked like Irian Adii were few and far between. She recalls that her all-white second-grade classmates spread the rumor that the young girl, who has a Black father and white mother, was sick and contagious. “No one would touch what I touched because they thought someone that looked […]
When former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a law last year that lets any family receive public funds for private school or homeschooling, he said he “trusts parents to choose what works best” for their children. Over 46,000 Arizona students now use an education savings account, or ESA, which provides about $7,000 per child annually […]
"Let his days be few and another take his office," the Colorado lawmaker said.
For the roughly 750,000 people who live in New York's 3rd Congressional District, embattled Rep. George Santos is more than the near-daily headlines he makes. As state Assemblymember Charles Lavine put it to ABC News, the scandals have severely curtailed Santos' ability to advocate for his constituents, leaving him as "a congressional representative in name only" -- who many residents would prefer to see out of office. A Newsday/Siena College survey released last week of 653 voters in Santos' district, conducted in late January, found that 78% said they want him to resign.
Rep. Liz Harris, one of the Legislature's fiercest election deniers, is turning out to be Gov. Katie Hobbs' most important ally at the state Capitol.
NBCWhile the entire news media was consumed by a Chinese spy balloon that the Biden administration ultimately shot out of the sky over the weekend, Seth Meyers noted on Monday that it was an “especially big hit” on Fox News, whose “human news balloons could not stop obsessing over it.”“An entire network became obsessed with a balloon like a 5-year-old at a birthday party,” the Late Night host said, joking that President Biden should have announced that he had invited the balloon to appear in the
Gov. DeSantis appears to be stoking the flames of racial animus and division.
The short answer is no, but the long answer is more complicated. A new recommendation by DeSantis allies proposes collecting menstruation data on high school athletes that could expose students' abortions and gender identities
U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has had to speak a lot about Social Security lately and how it ties to the debt ceiling debate.
The former GOP House speaker "has no idea what he's talking about," Lieu said.
Disney’s government in Florida has been the envy of any private business, with its unprecedented powers in deciding what to build and how to build it at the Walt Disney World Resort, issuing bonds and holding the ability to build its own nuclear plant if it wanted. “Disney won't like it because they're not in control," said Richard Foglesong, professor emeritus at Rollins College, who wrote a definitive account of Disney's Reedy Creek Improvement District in his book, “Married to the Mouse: Walt Disney World and Orlando."
A Palm Beach Post investigation has sparked national interest in Florida's rules on student athlete's menstrual histories . Here's what to know.
Two tech stocks and one commodity name look awfully low-priced relative to their businesses quality -- and each will benefit from the rise of artificial intelligence.
Tucker Barnes has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Tuesday, February 7
The agency has substantiated misconduct against 146 officers during the George Floyd protests, CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
(Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. and Sunrun Inc. have formed a partnership to pay homeowners with solar and battery systems to provide power to the California grid and help prevent blackouts when demand spikes in hot weather. Most Read from BloombergQuakes Kill 2,500 in Turkey and Syria; Millions Lose PowerTurkey’s South Hit by a Second High-Magnitude EarthquakeUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesChina Moves From Contr
Food vendor apologizes for serving culturally insensitive school lunch on 1st day of Black History Month
The far-right Georgia congresswoman complained about the "demonic performance" at the Grammys in a conspiratorial tweet.