Tucker’s Racist Judge Rant

For the roughly 750,000 people who live in New York's 3rd Congressional District, embattled Rep. George Santos is more than the near-daily headlines he makes. As state Assemblymember Charles Lavine put it to ABC News, the scandals have severely curtailed Santos' ability to advocate for his constituents, leaving him as "a congressional representative in name only" -- who many residents would prefer to see out of office. A Newsday/Siena College survey released last week of 653 voters in Santos' district, conducted in late January, found that 78% said they want him to resign.