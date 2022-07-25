Tuckerton man off to NJ prison for Little Egg Harbor shooting

TOMS RIVER - A Tuckerton man was sentenced Monday to five years in state prison for the shooting of a Little Egg Harbor man at a local boat dealership, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer on Monday.

Donald Rutter, 53, had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on Thomas Jarvis, 55, at Jarvis Marine Inc. on Radio Road in Little Egg Harbor on Jan. 5, 2021.

This sentence is subject to the terms of New Jersey’s No Early Release Act, which means Rutter must serve at least 85 percent of his prison term before he can be considered for parole.

Retired state Superior Court Judge Wendel E. Daniels — who has been recalled to duty — also sentenced Rutter to 18 months in prison as a consequence of his guilty plea to stalking in connection with the same incident. The sentences are to run concurrently, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Daniels has also ordered a permanent restraining order upon Rutter that bars him from having any contact with his victim ever again, the statement said.

Jarvis suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen during the attack. He was later taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. He was hospitalized for his injuries and has physically recovered.

After the shooting, Rutter fled the scene and became a fugitive for three weeks. Before a plea agreement, Rutter was originally charged with attempted murder. The U.S. Marshals Service captured Rutter in Atlantic City on Jan. 28, 2021.

In addition to the U.S. Marshals, the Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, High Tech Crime Unit, its regional SWAT team, the Little Egg Harbor and Tuckerton police departments, the New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey State Park Police and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, all contributed in the effort to apprehend Rutter.

