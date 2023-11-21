Tuckerton utilities collector who stole $10k in payments charged with theft: prosecutor

TOMS RIVER - The utilities collector for the Borough of Tuckerton has been charged after allegedly using tax, water and sewer payments for her own benefit, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Tuesday.

Jennifer Docherty, 46, of West Creek, was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition in connection with her position as the utilities collector for the Borough of Tuckerton, Billhimer said.

A multi-agency investigation revealed that between June 2018 and June 2023, Docherty — as utilities collector for the Borough of Tuckerton — failed to turn over proceeds from the collection of tax, water and sewer payments totaling over $10,000, according to Billhimer.

Billhimer said she used the monies for her own personal benefit.

On Monday, November 20, Docherty surrendered herself to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office in the presence of her attorney, the prosecutor said. She was processed and served with the charge via summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court, and has been placed on administrative leave by the Borough of Tuckerton pending this investigation.

“I would encourage residents of the Borough of Tuckerton who have any information pertaining to this investigation to contact Detective John Halliday of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3533, or Detective David Order of the Tuckerton Police Department at 609-296-9417,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated.

The Borough of Tuckerton declined to comment on Docherty's charges.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Tuckerton utilities collector charged with theft