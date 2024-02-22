Tucson Bicycle Classic headed to Marana Friday
The Tucson Bicycle Marana Time Trial on Friday will bring 600 cyclists to the town, with many of them traveling from all over the country.
The Tucson Bicycle Marana Time Trial on Friday will bring 600 cyclists to the town, with many of them traveling from all over the country.
A recent analysis of federal highway data found that the state of Florida is home to seven of the worst 10 counties for bicyclist deaths in the United States, and 14 of the worst 20.
The chain is the latest to launch a new energy drink, despite recent concerns about caffeine content in these beverages.
Coming out of the NBA All-Star break, Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine and Patrick Redford from Defector talk about the storylines they’re most interested to watch play out.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Google said Thursday it plans to roll out the SoundPod, its portable speaker designed to instantly validate and announce successful payments, to small merchants across India over the coming months. The Google Pay expansion in India, where the company is among the mobile payment market leaders, comes even as the firm winds down some of its payments apps in the U.S. The company, which began a limited trial of SoundPod last year, received positive feedback during the testing and helped merchants reduce the checkout time, Ambarish Kenghe, VP of Products for Google Pay, wrote in a blog post.
Walmart is conducting a stock split for the first time in nearly 25 years. Here's what investors should know before they trade shares.
Spend enough time online, and you'll collect a digital paper trail of accounts, logins, subscriptions, mailing lists and passwords wrapped up in data breaches. A new startup called Yorba can help you get a better handle on your ever-expanding digital footprint with the launch of its multi-purpose tool for decluttering your online life. From its web-based dashboard, you can organize, monitor and manage your online accounts, unsubscribe from mailing lists, cancel subscriptions, review privacy policies and more.
Nvidia's blowout earnings show the fear of missing out in the stock market rally is alive and well as stocks across sectors rallied in reaction to the chip giant's earnings report.
Existing home sales increased in January on a slight easing of mortgage rates. But home prices rose too.
Stocks powered higher as investors celebrated Nvidia's blowout results, which beat sky-high expectations and revived the AI frenzy.
'These mats helped my feet and legs so much,' said one of 11,000 five-star shoppers.
Kids are letting the expletives fly on social media, with their parents' permission. Here's what experts think.
All 134 FBS programs have agreed to participate in the game.
The secret to a tangle-free mane — grab it while it's 50% off.
Arturia just announced the KeyLab Essential 88 mk3, a larger sibling to the previously-released Essential 49 and 61 MIDI keyboards. This piano-size keyboard includes semi-weighted keys, eight drum pads and contextual buttons for controlling plugins.
Biases emerge from prejudicial patterns concealed in large datasets, like pictures of mostly white CEOs in an image classification set. A separate poll of data scientists found that about 45% of scientists' time is spent on data prep tasks, like "loading" and cleaning data. Ari Morcos, who's worked in the AI industry for nearly a decade, wants to abstract away many of the data prep processes around AI model training -- and he's founded a startup to do just that.
Uber has signed a memorandum of understanding with an Indian government-backed firm that aims to make mobility and commerce more accessible across the South Asian nation. The ride-hailing giant said Thursday that it will explore an integration with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to explore integrations with the network and expand range of its mobility offerings on the Uber app. At an event in Bengaluru, Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber "views open source tech stacks with a lot of interest and recognizes the opportunities they bring for everyone."
Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has launched passkey support for PlayStation accounts, which means you can simply sign in through your mobile device or computer and use its screen unlocking method to log in.
Here are some of the best travel credit cards available right now, whether you’re looking for everyday rewards or luxury benefits.