Tucson gas station shooting leaves one man, 12-year-old boy dead

One man and a 12-year-old boy have died following a shooting outside of a gas station in Tucson, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers and members of the Tucson Fire Department responded to a gas station near South Pantano Road after receiving reports of a shooting, officials said.

According to detectives, the 12-year-old boy was carrying a gun and approached Dennis James Sherwood Sr., 54, and another man outside of the gas station, pointing the gun at them. After a confrontation, the boy fired at the two men, who then returned fire with their own guns, injuring him.

When officers arrived at the gas station, they found the 12-year-old boy and Sherwood with gunshot injuries. Officers began to administer aid until the Tucson Fire Department arrived and attempted life-saving measures. Police said the boy was pronounced dead on location and Sherwood was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in critical condition where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Officials said detectives from the homicide unit arrived at the gas station to continue the investigation.

Police said while detectives were investigating the circumstances that led up to the incident, they discovered the 12-year-old boy was a person of interest in other violent felonies. Which felonies were not immediately clear.

The investigation remains ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued at this time, according to police. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 911 or 88-crime. Police said all findings will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review once the investigation is complete.

