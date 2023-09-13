Tucson High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police say multiple fights broke out among the students.

According to Tucson police, officers responded to the campus just before 10:15 a.m. after receiving a report about a large fight that turned out to actually be multiple fights. Officers found a student who had been reported to possess a weapon but failed to locate any weapons.

Police were working with school officials to identify the students involved in the fights but had not yet made any arrests.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson High School goes on lockdown after multiple fights break out