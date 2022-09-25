Tucson man accused of lying to federal agents about firearm used in constable shooting that left 4 dead

A Tucson man was charged for making a false statement to federal officers investigating a mass shooting that left four people dead last month, authorities said.

In August, 24-year-old Gavin Lee Stansell shot and killed three people, including a Pima County constable, and then himself.

Immediately, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) began an investigation into the acquisition of the firearm used in the shooting, according to a press release from the District of Arizona Attorney's Office.

ATF determined that the firearm's lower receiver was purchased at a Federal Firearms Licensee in Tucson by 25-year-old Josue Lopez Quintana in November 2021.

Quintana allegedly completed a form stating that he was purchasing the lower receiver for himself and was not acquiring the weapon on behalf of another person.

When he was questioned by authorities on August 26, he allegedly made false statements about the purchase of the lower receiver.

Quintana had his initial court appearance on Monday following his arrest.

If convicted, he can face a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine or both.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson man accused of lying to federal agents about firearm