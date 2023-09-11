Tucson man arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing woman

An elderly man stabbed a woman to death in Tucson on Friday, police said.

At about 10:30 p.m. Friday, police and medical personnel responded near First Avenue and Fort Lowell Road regarding reports of a stabbing. Police said they found 40-year-old Jessica Johnson with obvious signs of sharp-force trauma. Police and medical personnel provided lifesaving efforts, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that while they were securing the scene and providing aid to the victim, they located the suspect, 73-year-old Stephen Rudisill.

Police said they were also flagged down by a second man at the scene. He also had signs of sharp-force trauma and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators learned that an altercation occurred between Rudisill and the two victims, police said. During the altercation, police said that Rudisill used a sharp-edged weapon and struck the victims.

Rudisill was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson man arrested, charged after woman was fatally stabbed