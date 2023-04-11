Tucson man dead after Friday attempted robbery ended in shooting

A Tucson man died Friday in a parking lot on University Boulevard in Tucson after an attempted robbery ended in a fatal shooting, according to police.

Tucson officers responded to reports of a shooting near 7th Street and East University Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Witnesses reported a man, later identified as 20-year-old Jesus Romero, was suffering obvious gunshot wounds in his car, according to police.

Bystanders in the parking lot reportedly attempted first-aid on Romero but were unsuccessful. The 20-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene by the Tucson Fire Department upon arrival, according to the police department.

Homicide detectives later learned the shooting happened as the result of an attempted robbery. Romero and Makenzy Jaman, a woman who was with Romero at the time of his death, reportedly collaborated to set up a deal with another adult man during which they planned to rob him at a local park, according to Sgt. David Fritsch, a TPD spokesperson.

"A struggle ensued during the course of the attempted robbery when Mr. Romero was struck by a gunshot," Fritsch said in a Monday press release.

The unidentified man fled the scene before police arrival while Romero and Jaman left the park in a car before colliding with a curb and stopping in the parking lot of 7 E. University Boulevard, according to police.

Jaman was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail for one count of first-degree murder. Jaman is being held on a $500,000 bond, according to Fritsch.

The homicide investigation remains open and ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 88-CRIME to remain anonymous or 9-1-1.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Attempted robbery leads to fatal shooting of 20-year-old man in Tucson