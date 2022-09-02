Tucson man found dead in front of auto shop

Tucson Police Department.

Police discovered a man dead, with signs of trauma early Thursday morning in Tucson.

Tucson Police officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man outside an auto shop on West 44th Street and South Sixth Avenue, according to a press release from the Tucson Police Department.

Claudie Ross Lovell, 30, was found at the scene around 1:30 a.m. with signs of trauma and was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives from the homicide unit have taken over the investigation and are "actively pursuing leads to identify a motive," according to Tucson Police Department's press release.

The Tucson Police Department asks anyone with information to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

