Tucson man to pay back $180K after shotgun rounds sparked Molino II wildfire

A Tucson man who started a wildfire in Coronado National Forest was ordered to pay $180,000 after pleading guilty to firing incendiary ammunition that caused the fire.

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said 64-year-old Michael Sobcynski was target shooting in the Molino Basin within the park on April 30, 2023, when incendiary rounds from his shotgun sparked multiple small fires in the area that eventually grew into a wildfire later dubbed the Molino II Fire. Officials estimated it cost over $200,000 to extinguish the blaze.

Court documents state a special agent with the U.S. Forest Service investigated the cause behind the wildfire and was shown a recording depicting an older man, later identified as Sobcynski, firing his shotgun five times at a homemade target, starting numerous fires as the incendiary rounds ricocheted.

Documents say Sobcynski asked two witnesses, who recorded the shooting, if he could shoot the homemade target they had made to which they agreed before leaving the area after the fires started. The two witnesses later called the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and shared the video with investigators from the U.S. Forest Service

Court documents say a man called 911 to report the wildfire but refused to give his name to the operator. A database check confirmed the number used to call 911 was registered to Sobcynski. The agent had several people identify Sobcynski as the shooter through a still from the video.

The agent later interviewed Sobcysnki at his Tucson apartment on May 3, 2023 where Sobcynski admitted he was at the site where the fire started and "unknowingly" fired five incendiary shotgun rounds that he randomly grabbed from his ammunition stash. Documents said Sobcysnki told the agent he didn't mean to start the fire and called 911 once he had safely retreated.

Court documents say the agent cited Sobcynski for firing incendiary rounds and causing trees, brush and grass to burn except as authorized by permit.

Sobcynski entered into a plea agreement on Dec. 28, 2023 where he agreed to pay back $180,000 with a monthly minimum payment of $200.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson man to pay back $180,000 after shotgun rounds sparked fire