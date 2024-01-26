Tucson man sentenced to unsupervised probation after threatening Mark Finchem

A Tucson man was sentenced to a year of unsupervised probation after he was found guilty of threatening Mark Finchem, a former state representative who unsuccessfully ran for Arizona secretary of state in 2022.

The Pima County Attorney's Office said Ronald Keith Halverson called Finchem's office in Oro Valley on July 11, 2022, and left a voicemail saying he saw Finchem with former President Donald Trump and threatened to walk up behind Finchem and cut his throat at a supermarket.

In addition to probation, Halverson will have to complete an anger management course, a civic responsibility course, and restitution of $346 to Finchem for travel expenses to the court. Finchem didn't attend the sentencing.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover noted that cases involving verbal threats can be difficult to prosecute as they are often intertwined with First Amendment rights.

“While the First Amendment defines us as a nation, it’s also important to stress that we will absolutely prosecute threats made with specific intent, planning, mode, and location. And today we take another affirmative step in ensuring public trust that the law will be applied equally, regardless of politics,” Conover said in a written statement.

Deputy Pima County Attorney Matthew Caylor, who prosecuted the case, echoed Conover's thoughts.

“It’s important because there are threats across the nation against politicians,” Caylor said. “There have been threats against other politicians in Arizona.”

Finchem drew local and national attention during his campaign for secretary of state during which he repeatedly pushed the false claim that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election and that Arizona's elections were compromised.

Finchem maintained the latter point after he lost to Adrian Fontes. Fontes, a Democrat, won by more than 120,000 votes against Finchem, the Republican nominee.

Last year, a judge ordered Finchem and his attorney to pay more than $48,000 in legal fees as sanctions for bringing what the judge had called a "groundless" challenge to the results of the race.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson man sentenced to probation after threatening Mark Finchem