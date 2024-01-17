Tucson not required to recount politician pay boost passed by 289 votes, attorney general says

Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes says Tucson is not required to recount the results of a ballot measure bumping up city councilmembers' salaries, even though the pay boost passed by only around 300 votes.

The measure, Proposition 413, won at the Nov. 7 election by a margin of 289 votes out of 94,014 votes cast. That's less than half of one percent of votes cast. Arizona state law requires an automatic recount if a vote margin is equal to or less than half a percent of the total votes cast in the race.

But Mayes said in a legal opinion released Wednesday that the automatic recount law refers to statewide ballot measures, not municipal measures.

Because of the narrow margin, the city requested advice from Secretary of State Adrian Fontes after officials canvassed the election results on Nov. 21. Fontes, a Democrat, subsequently requested a former legal opinion on the issue from the attorney general.

Proposition 413 amends the city charter, tying the salaries of the council and mayor to those of the Pima County Board of Supervisors. As of Dec. 4, it increased the council salary from $24,000 per year to $76,600, and the mayor's salary from $42,000 to $95,750. The measure also ties future pay changes for city officials to the county Board of Supervisors.

Proposition 413 was put on the ballot after the Citizens’ Commission on Public Service and Compensation recommended salary increases be brought before voters. The commission is appointed every two years to review the council and mayoral salaries. This was the first year since 1999 that voters approved an increase in salaries.

Supporters of the measure say that councilmembers need a living wage, and deserve a higher salary. Some critics, including a councilmember, say an increase is necessary, but this particular increase is too much.

