Tucson officer fired after fatally shooting man in motorized wheelchair 9 times from behind

The Tucson Police Department has fired one of its officers who fatally shot a man in a mobility scooter while confronting him for alleged shoplifting.

Shocking videos of the Monday shooting from Lowe's security cameras show 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards entering the store in a motorized wheelchair, followed by two officers with their guns drawn a few feet behind him.

Body-worn camera footage shows one officer, later identified as Officer Ryan Remington, firing his gun nine times into Richards' back and side.

Richards was facing away from the officers when he was struck and is seen immediately falling out of his chair. Remington then rushes toward him and handcuffs the man as he remains crumpled on the ground.

Richards was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, a Walmart employee reported Richards was suspected of shoplifting a toolbox, Tucson police Chief Chris Magnus explained at a news conference on Tuesday. Remington, working off-duty as security at Walmart, responded.

According to the employee, when asked to show a receipt, Richards pulled out a knife and said, "Here's your receipt." Richards, in his motorized wheelchair, then headed towards the Lowe's store across the parking lot, Magnus said.

Remington, who has been with the Tucson Police Department for four years, was fired on Tuesday, Magnus said. It is the first time in recent memory that an Arizona officer has been fired within a day of shooting someone.

"To be very clear, I am deeply disturbed and troubled by Officer Remington's actions. His use of deadly force in this incident is a clear violation of department policy and directly contradicts multiple aspects of our use of force and training," Magnus said.

The Pima County Attorney's Office is reviewing the fatal shooting for possible criminal charges against the officer.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said Remington’s actions were “unconscionable and indefensible” and the County Attorney’s Office has her full support as it proceeds with its investigation.

