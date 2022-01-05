Tucson officer officially fired after internal investigation into fatal shooting completed

Ryan Remington

A Tucson police officer was officially fired on Wednesday after the department completed its internal investigation into the Nov. 29 shooting that killed 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards, the Tucson Police Department announced in a news release.

Richards that day was suspected of shoplifting when Officer Ryan Remington fired his gun nine times into Richards' back and side. Richards, who was in a motorized wheelchair facing away from police, died at the scene.

The department the following day began the process of firing Remington. He was officially fired on Wednesday, more than a month later and a day shy of his fifth anniversary with the department.

According to the news release, Remington could appeal the department's decision within 10 days, however, it's unclear if he would. Remington's attorney, Mike Storie, was not immediately available to comment.

The Pima County Attorney's Office was reviewing the fatal shooting for possible criminal charges against the officer.

It is rare for an officer to be fired or face criminal charges for using force against someone.

What we know about the shooting

A Walmart employee shortly after 6 p.m. on Nov. 29 reported Richards was suspected of shoplifting a toolbox, officials previously said. Remington, working off-duty as security at Walmart, responded.

According to the employee, when asked to show a receipt, Richards pulled out a knife and said, "Here's your receipt." Richards, in his motorized wheelchair, then headed toward the Lowe's store across the parking lot near Valencia Road and Oak Tree Drive in south Tucson, officials said.

Remington followed Richards around the parking lot and can be seen on video calling for backup because Richards "pulled a knife on me."

Officer Stephanie Taylor responded, arriving at the scene as Remington was approaching Richards near the Lowe's entrance.

Footage from her body-worn camera shows her run out of her vehicle toward Richards.

Story continues

"You need to stop," someone is heard saying, and then, "He's got his knife in his other hand."

As Remington says, "Do not go to the store, sir," Taylor draws her gun, too.

"Stop now. You need to —" she starts saying but is interrupted by Remington firing his gun.

