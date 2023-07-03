Tucson officer shoots at man in crisis with kitchen shears, officer on leave

Tucson Police shot a man who was threatening self-harm in an attempt to subdue him in late June, and a responding officer has been put on paid administrative leave.

On June 21 around 7:30 p.m. in Tucson, officers were dispatched to a household due to reports of a man in crisis. Police identified the man in distress as Nathaniel McKowen, 35.

Police say, McKowen, armed with a pair of kitchen shears, was threatening to harm himself and trying to break into a house. Police also said they learned McKowen had made suicidal statements in the days leading up to the incident. Officers arrived at the scene within minutes of the call.

When Tucson police officers arrived at the scene, he was holding the kitchen shears to his wrist in a parking lot, police said.

"Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation by speaking to McKowen and giving him multiple verbal commands to drop the weapon," a June 30 news release from Tucson Police Department said.

He ignored these commands and began to walk toward East Blacklidge Drive where cars were passing by. When officers perceived this, they fired a PepperBall nonlethal weapon towards him but it did not prevent him from getting onto the street. PepperBall launchers fire pepper irritant powder projectiles that break on impact.

Police say McKowen began running toward North Palo Verde Avenue with officers pursuing him on foot. He then turned around and began charging toward the officers with shears still in hand, according to police.

One of the officers deployed his Taser, which hit McKowen. Another officer, identified as Anthony Biondo, shot at him but missed. McKowen fell due to the taser and was arrested by the officers. According to police, he was treated for minor injuries at the scene but did not need to be transported to a hospital.

McKowen was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer. As for Officer Biondo, a one-year police veteran, he is currently on paid administrative leave. Three organizations are investigating this case as part of the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, an independent law enforcement agency created to lead criminal investigations that involve other law enforcement agencies.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and Oro Valley Police Department are leading the criminal investigation of the police shooting. The Tucson Police Department Officer of Professional Standards is conducting an internal investigation of the officer's actions.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson officers respond to reports of man in crisis, shot fired at man