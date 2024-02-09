Tucson officers shoot 23-year-old man after he emerged from apartment with rifle, police say

A man was shot and killed by police officers on Feb. 2 after he emerged from a doorway holding a rifle, according to the Tucson Police Department.

The man was identified by police as 23-year-old Fabian Garcia. Officials named the officers who fired their weapons as Chad Barker, Devin Estes and Joseph Buck of the Tucson Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the area of North Silverbell Road about 8:15 p.m. Friday after reports of a shooting. Police said community members reported Garcia and a woman were arguing, and that Garcia fired rounds into the air from a rifle while children were present.

When officers arrived at the scene, they heard several shots coming from inside the apartment complex, police said.

Police said officers found the woman and children separated from Garcia.

Those around the apartment were evacuated while the residence Garcia was in was contained by officers, according to police officials. Hostage negotiators were requested to respond to the scene, but Garcia opened the front door with a rifle in his hand. Police said he did not comply with officers' commands and emerged from the doorway with the rifle.

Police said officers fired their weapons and struck him.

Officials said lifesaving measures were administered, but Garcia died at the scene. No officers or community members were injured, according to police.An investigation was underway by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team as of Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson officers shoot man holding rifle in doorway, police say