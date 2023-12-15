Tucson officials investigating 3 attempted abductions near University of Arizona campus

Authorities were investigating three suspected abduction attempts near the University of Arizona. Police said they believe the same individual was behind the incidents, which all targeted university students and occurred within several days of each other.

The first incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Dec. 7. Dispatchers received a 911 call about an attempted abduction near North Mountain Avenue and East Eighth Street, which is a couple of blocks from campus, according to Tucson police.

A woman noticed a vehicle following her as she walked west on Eighth Street from Mountain Avenue. A man parked, got out and grabbed the woman from behind, according to police.

As she was being restrained, the woman dropped to the ground and started screaming, police said. The perpetrator released her and ran to his vehicle before driving off, police said. The woman was uninjured.

Officers canvassed the area, but they could not find the perpetrator. Detectives were reviewing forensic evidence, police said.

Another potential victim came forward about a similar situation after details about the other incident were made public, Tucson police said. According to police, detectives learned a man was following this female victim at about 11 a.m. on Dec. 6 near North Campbell Avenue and East Third Street, which intersect at the UA campus.

Then, at about 6 p.m. Monday, a victim called University of Arizona police to report that she was groped near East Seventh Street and North Vine Avenue, an intersection across from UA's recreation center. The victim was uninjured, police noted. Detectives were waiting to review forensic evidence, police said.

"The suspect description and circumstances were similar to the previous abduction attempts," read a joint statement from the Tucson and UA police departments.

The suspect was described as a possibly Hispanic man with a dark complexion; a medium to heavyset build; standing 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet; with a close buzz cut. The suspect was driving a dark purplish four-door hatchback or crossover vehicle with tinted windows, a dented front bumper and no front license plate, police said. He was wearing an orange fleece hoodie during the Dec. 7 incident, according to police.

Both the Tucson and UA police departments were working together on the case, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME (520-882-7463). Tipsters may remain anonymous, police said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 3 attempted abductions near University of Arizona: Where's what to know