Tucson police arrest driver suspected of fleeing after fatally hitting pedestrian

Police identified and arrested the driver of a vehicle suspected of fatally hitting 54-year-old Thomas Joseph Lemburg on March 5 in the area of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue in Tucson.

Richard Gradillas, spokesperson for the Tucson Police Department, said in the days following the collision traffic detectives identified and found the car involved in the collision. The evidence recovered led them to identify Lester David Flores, 40, as the driver.

Patrol officers from the Operations Division West found Flores and arrested him without incident at a motel on West Miracle Mile on Tuesday. He was booked into a Pima County jail on suspicion of hit and run involving a fatality.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Lemburg was running north to south across the lanes of Prince Road when he was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene.

The car involved in the collision fled the area before police could arrive.

Police said Lemburg crossing mid-block was a major contributing factor in the incident, but the focus of the investigation was Flores leaving the scene of a fatal collision.

