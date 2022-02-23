Tucson police arrest woman suspected of stabbing 2 people, barricading herself in room

Members of the Tucson Police Department on scene investigating a triple homicide on East Toronto Street.

Tucson police arrested a woman on suspicion of stabbing two people and barricading herself in a bedroom on Monday evening.

Tucson Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at an apartment on Monday around 4:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Richard Gradillas.

Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman with stab wounds in the apartment. A third woman, 24-year-old Jitori Solomon-Martinez, barricaded herself in a bedroom when police arrived, Gradillas said.

A hostage negotiation team and the Tucson SWAT team arrived and attempted to contact Solomon-Martinez to get her out of the barricade.

She then started a fire within the apartment, according to Gradillas. Tucson Fire Department and SWAT entered the apartment to extinguish it.

After the fire was put out, Solomon-Martinez was taken into custody by SWAT.

Police got the victims out while Solomon-Martinez was barricaded. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. They were in serious condition as of Tuesday, Gradillas said.

Detectives learned that the man has "a domestic relationship" with Solomon-Martinez and the female victim, but it is unclear whether that relationship is romantic, familial or as roommates.

A child was in the apartment at the time of the incident, but was not injured, according to Gradillas.

Solomon-Martinez was booked into Pima County Jail with charges of attempted homicide, arson, aggravated assault domestic violence, and aggravated assault with a knife.

The Domestic Violence Unit is still investigating the incident.

She is being held on bond of $500,000.

Resources for Arizonans experiencing domestic violence include:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233)

Phoenix.gov/DomesticViolence

Chrysalis: 602-944-4999, noabuse.org.

Arizona Coalition to End Sexual & Domestic Violence: 602-279-2980.

Reach breaking news intern Jane Florance at jflorance@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @Florance_Jane.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson police: Woman suspected of stabbing 2 people, barricading self