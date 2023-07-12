Tucson Police Department identify additional suspects in deadly shooting

Tucson Police Department has identified two additional suspects in the fatal June 25 shooting that killed 19-year-old Jesus De Jesus Gonzalez.

The suspects were identified as 38-year-old David Andrew Gorosave and 31-year-old Robert Philip Coronado. On July 6, officers from Operations Division South/ Community Response Team located the two suspects on Tucson's Southside.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for each suspect for first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault.

Gorosave and Coronado were booked into Pima County Jail and an additional search warrant was served. They are being held on a $1 million bond.

At this time all known suspects have been located and arrested according to Tucson Police Department. Detectives are finalizing the investigation.

