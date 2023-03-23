Tucson police fatally shoot armed man suspected of robbing dispensary

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released new information about a police shooting that occurred last week in which a Tucson officer shot and killed an armed man who had retreated to a restaurant after robbing a nearby dispensary.

The agency said officers responded to the area of Grant Road and Tucson Boulevard on March 14 at around 3:30 p.m. to reports of a man, whom police identify as 37-year-old Nicholas Mauro Sosa, engaged in armed robbery. Officers searched for the man and eventually found him inside of a nearby restaurant.

The agency said officers ordered Sosa to get on the ground multiple times before Sosa aimed a handgun at the officers. Customers and staff inside the restaurant were able to flee the area unharmed.

Sgt. Jesse Chlopowicz, a 14-year veteran with the department, fired his rifle at Sosa before taking cover. Additional officers along with the department's SWAT team responded to the area and tried to communicate with Sosa but heard no response.

Officers eventually re-entered the restaurant where they found Sosa with gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the University of Arizona Police Department have been assigned to conduct the criminal investigation into the shooting while the Tucson Police Department will conduct the administrative investigation as per protocol.

