Tucson man, woman critically injured after domestic violence call, barricade situation

Tucson Police Department.

The Tucson Police Department detained a barricaded woman near 22nd Street and Sarnoff Drive as of 6 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to a domestic violence call involving a man and a woman with signs of trauma, according to Sgt. Richard Gradillas.

At the scene they tried to contact the woman, at which point she barricaded herself in the apartment.

Hostage negotiators and a member of the Tucson SWAT team arrived to help officers contact the woman. She was detained shortly afterward.

Both people involved were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were conducting an investigation. It could take several hours to finish, Gradillas said.

Resources for Arizonans experiencing domestic violence include:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-SAFE (7233)

Phoenix.gov/DomesticViolence

Chrysalis: 602-944-4999, noabuse.org.

Arizona Coalition to End Sexual & Domestic Violence: 602-279-2980.

