Tucson Police Department.

Tucson police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old child.

According to Tucson police, the child died on Tuesday at an apartment complex located near Pantano and Golf Links roads.

Police are waiting for an autopsy report from the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.

Police did not release any further information as of Thursday night.

Reach breaking news reporter Jane Florance at jflorance@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @Florance_Jane.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson police investigate the death of 9-year-old