Tucson police investigate shooting after man found dead in apartment complex

Tucson Police Department.

Tucson police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near East Third Street and North Alvernon Way early Friday morning.

Police responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an unresponsive man with signs of trauma. First responders attempted CPR before pronouncing him dead at the scene, police said.

The victim was identified as 31-year-old Richard Preselino Wojtasik.

Police are working to determine what led to the homicide.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME anonymously.

