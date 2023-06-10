Tucson police investigating double homicide after 2 found dead in hotel

The Tucson Police Department is investigating a suspected double homicide after officers found two people dead in a hotel room.

Officers responded to the Minsk Hotel near Benson Highway and Park Avenue on Thursday at around 12:45 p.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive man and woman who were later pronounced deceased at the scene. Police identified the two as 54-year-old Xavier Morales and 35-year-old Sonia Zaragoza. It was not immediately clear what their relationship was.

Police said no suspects were in custody and additional details surrounding the deaths remained limited. Anyone with information can contact police at 88-CRIME or 911.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson police investigate double homicide after 2 found dead in hotel