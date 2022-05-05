Tucson Police Department.

Tucson police are investigating an alleged double homicide, suicide that happened on Tuesday.

Police responded to a call from someone who said multiple family members were unresponsive at home around Glenn Street and Craycroft Road, police said.

When officers arrived at the home they found three deceased people with gunshot wounds, officials said. They were identified as Timeki Regina Myers, 43, Aloria Bingham, 20, and Christopher Myers, 40.

After investigating and conducting interviews, detectives believe that Christopher Myers shot and killed his wife, Timeki Myers and stepdaughter, Bingham. They believe he then took his own life.

Police learned that two children were inside the home during the incident, but ran to a neighbors house to call police.

The incident is still being investigated by detectives.

Suicide, crisis hotlines for Arizonans

Services for Arizonans in crisis include:

Dial 2-1-1 to reach 211 Arizona. The same number will connect callers to Resilient Arizona Crisis Counseling Program.

The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255 in English and 1-888-628-9454 in Spanish. It's free and confidential for those in distress who need prevention or crisis resources for themselves or loved ones.

La Frontera Empact Suicide Prevention Center's crisis line serves Maricopa and Pinal counties 24/7 at 480-784-1500.

Teen Lifeline 24/7 crisis line serves teens at 602-248-8336 for Maricopa County and 1-800-248-8336 statewide.

The Trevor Project Lifeline serves LGBTQ youth at 866-488-7386.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson police investigating double homicide, suicide in midtown