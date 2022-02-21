Tucson police: Person fatally shoots man who trespassed in backyard, showed a gun

Tucson Police Department.

Someone shot and killed a man who was trespassing in their yard near Dodge Boulevard and Grant Road in Tucson on Sunday night, police said.

The man who died was identified as 51-year-old Stevan McKinney.

Officers arrived to the scene around 9:30 p.m. where they found McKinney in someone else's backyard with "obvious gunshot trauma," Tucson police spokesperson Sgt. Richard Gradillas said.

Tucson police and fire attempted life-saving efforts, but McKinney was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives from the homicide unit investigated the scene. They learned that McKinney was trespassing in the yard with other people.

Police said the people responsible for the home asked the trespassers to leave, but they refused. A confrontation started at which time McKinney showed he had a firearm, so someone shot him, Gradillas said.

Police did not identify the shooter as of Monday, although it appears they are cooperating with police, because Gradillas said no other suspects were wanted. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Arizona law states the use of force for self-defense is justified against another when a reasonable person would think physical force is necessary to protect themselves against someone else's attempted unlawful use of force.

The law doesn't apply to situations of verbal provocation alone, to resist arrest or if the person claiming self defense provoked the other's use of force.

In the case where someone thinks their property is threatened, use of force is justified as well. The law includes criminal trespass.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME. Individuals can remain anonymous.

Reach breaking news intern Jane Florance at jflorance@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @Florance_Jane.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Person kills Tucson man who trespassed in backyard, showed a gun