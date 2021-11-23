Tucson police search for suspected driver in fatal hit-and-run

Hit and run

Police in Tucson were searching for the driver of a "dark-colored sedan or hatchback" with "significant damage to the hood and windshield" after a suspected hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Sunday night.

Tucson police said the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Sahuara Ave. and 22nd Street sometime before 8 p.m. Sunday. Police said the driver fled the area before officers arrived.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital, and shortly after was pronounced dead, according to police. The identity of the pedestrian was not yet released.

Tucson police's Traffic Unit Detectives were asking anyone with information to call 888-CRIME, where callers can remain anonymous.

