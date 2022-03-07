Tucson police seek driver who fatally hit pedestrian, fled

Thomas Joseph Lemburg, 54, died after being hit by a car while crossing the road near Prince Road and Fairview Avenue on Saturday.

Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that fatally hit a 54-year-old man Saturday night in the area of Prince Road and Fairview Avenue in Tucson.

Officers arrived on the scene just after 9:30 p.m. after reports of a car collision involving a man.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Thomas Joseph Lemburg, who died at the scene.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers determined that Lemburg was running north to south across the lanes of Prince Road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The car fled the scene before police could arrive. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-Crime.

