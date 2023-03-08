Tucson police shoot, injure man; investigation underway

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating after a Tucson police officer shot a man and caused injuries that were not life threatening, police said on Wednesday.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, officers with the Tucson Police Department responded to the intersection of North Kolb Road and East 29th Street after receiving a mental health call regarding an armed man who was making statements about ending his own life, according to a statement from the department.

The man, later identified as Jacques Taylor, called mental health professionals earlier in the evening and told them he was armed and thinking about ending his own life. The mental health professionals then called Tucson police and officers were sent to locate Taylor.

Officers saw Taylor holding a firearm upon arrival at the scene. One sergeant with advanced training in crisis intervention and hostage negotiations was able to speak with Taylor via cell phone to de-escalate the situation, according to the release.

The sergeant asked Taylor to stop moving and put the gun down multiple times. Taylor did not follow the commands and reportedly walked into the middle of the street still holding the gun, police said.

At that point, an officer shot his department-issued rifle at Taylor and struck him. Officers on the scene rendered first-aid until the Tucson Fire Department personnel arrived, according to the press release.

Taylor was taken to a local hospital. The officer who shot Taylor was later identified as Barrie Pedersen, an 18-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, an independent law enforcement agency created to lead criminal investigations that involve other law enforcement agencies, has opened an investigation into the Pedersen shooting.

The Tucson Police Department Office of Professional Standards will conduct a separate, but parallel administrative investigation to examine the actions of Tucson Police Department personnel, according to the press release.

